Nearly 100 local residents received their first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, May 17, at Schenevus Central School.
The school-based vaccination clinic was one of several organized by the Otsego County Department of Health, announced within days of the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for use in children ages 12 to 15 earlier this month.
“We were very excited to be able to offer this clinic and hope for additional clinics in the future. We know that being vaccinated will translate to more time in school for in-person learning, and it will hopefully slow or stop the transmission and keep staff and students from quarantine when exposed,” Schenevus Superintendent Theresa Carlin said. “For these reasons, being vaccinated will help keep our school open and allow for more in-person learning. Anytime we can get kids back in school is a time for more learning to occur.”
Worcester resident Jessica Stoutenburg brought her two eldest daughters, Layla and Makenna Ventuleth, to receive their first doses.
“I was a little bit nervous about getting the vaccine at first, but it’s been a few months, and I’ve seen so many of my friends in the health care industry — they got their vaccines back when they were first available — it’s been long enough that it’s kind of quelled my fears a little bit,” Stoutenburg said. “I just want them to be able to get back out there — Makenna loves playing sports and Layla loves going to concerts and live shows.”
“I’m excited because I can just do normal stuff without putting myself at risk as much,” said Layla, 17. “It’s just a good precaution to have.”
“I’m looking forward to being able to go more places, with concerts and theaters opening up, and being able to travel more,” said Makenna, 15.
The family, usually seasoned summer travelers, hasn’t left the state since 2019, Layla said.
Stoutenburg said she’s been hesitant to bring her two youngest children, ages 10 and 6, out in public throughout the pandemic, but warmed up to the idea more recently as vaccination rates have expanded and local case counts have declined.
When the federal Centers for Disease Control rolled back most of its mask-wearing requirements for vaccinated individuals last week, Stoutenburg said it complicated the decision.
“Now that the mask mandate changed, I’m not sure,” she said. “Is everyone going to be honest? I think a lot of people are going to be ‘magically vaccinated’ so they don’t have to wear a mask.”
“We’ve been pretty darn cautious for the past year. We haven’t been hermits, but we have been respectfully cautious,” Stoutenburg continued. “We are a very active family, so it will just be nice to go about our lives and not worry so much. It’s just always on your mind.”
With some serious pre-existing health conditions and a lack of an exclusively remote learning option, Stoutenburg said the family opted to homeschool this year.
“It wasn’t so much because I was terrified of them getting sick, but because of the continuity of learning. I didn’t want to be bouncing back and forth between remote and in-person every time somebody got quarantined,” she said. “I work from home, so it’s been really a great luxury to just have them home and keep the learning steady.”
“Now that they’re both vaccinated, just to know that they can go to school next year and be protected and get back to living life without worrying so much will just make me feel better,” Stoutenburg continued.
Milford resident Kristen Stanford said she brought her 14-year-old daughter, Danika, for her first shot at the teenager’s request.
“She actually texted me while I was at work when they opened it up and asked if she could get vaccinated,” Stanford said. “It’s a big deal for us — she’s almost the last in our house to get vaccinated, so it will mean a lot more freedom to do a lot more things.”
“I heard that you don’t have to quarantine if you get it,” Danika said.
She said she observed some hesitancy among her peers who are now eligible for the vaccine, but the promise of no longer having to quarantine if exposed to the virus seemed to outweigh much of the skepticism.
Stanford, a health care worker, said she was the first in her family to receive the vaccine. Each of her three older children are also already vaccinated.
“For the longest time, we talked about when the shots become available, will we get it?” she said. “I always said that I’m not sure I want to be the first in line, and then it came out and I realized I wanted to see my dad.”
Stanford said she hasn’t seen her father, who lives in Syracuse, more than twice since last March. The two brief visits were socially distanced and masked on her front lawn.
“We didn’t see him for Christmas, we didn’t see him for Thanksgiving, so when the vaccine became available, I said, ‘You know what, I do want it. I want to go see my dad.’”
Stanford said she initially scheduled Danika’s vaccination appointment at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica — the closest site with Pfizer appointments available, as SUNY Oneonta recently switched to Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — but was relieved to forgo the two-hour round trip when the school clinics were announced.
“This was pretty smooth. It wasn’t intimidating, it’s a quick walk-in. They have it down,” Stanford said. “It’s pretty smooth and easy-going. I think all these places are doing a great job getting people in and out.”
Additional Pfizer vaccine clinics will be held from 3 to 6 p.m.:
• Monday, May 24, at Worcester Central School
• Thursday, May 27, at Unatego High School
• Wednesday, June 2, at Edmeston Central School
Visit bit.ly/otsegoclinics to register. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
No appointments are available for the May 18 clinic at Worcester Central School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.