A Schenevus couple has combined their love of cars with their desire to rescue older dogs to turn their backyard into a barking lot.
Jill and Marc Guy have been rescuing older dogs from all over the East Coast and as far away as Louisiana, but their mission got fancy wheels about three or four years ago, Jill Guy told The Daily Star in a phone interview Thursday, April 24.
"I have a Jeep Renegade and I actually got a Power Wheels Jeep Renegade, like a children's toy, a few years ago, and the dogs loved to get in it and have me drive them around by remote control," she said. "We had a 13-year old basset hound, so I started putting him in it to take him on walks and take him to the vet and things like that.
"Then I thought, 'wow, what a cool idea. He really likes that,'" she continued. "He was old and he couldn't get around real well. So that's how it started."
Pudgy, their basset hound, died a few months later, but the idea to convert toy cars into dog walkers continued. Guy, who works at the Otsego County Department of Motor Vehicles, said she finds old toy cars on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. Marc, who is an auto technician at Royal Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Oneonta, converts the cars into dog-safe vehicles, Guy said.
"My husband helps me, like by putting floor boards on them, because sometimes they have holes on the floor for kids to walk around with them, or by putting a handle on the back of them so we can push the dogs around," she said. They also make personal license plates for the cars, she said.
The couple has 10 dogs, she said, which "is about as many as we can have at one time. It seems like a lot, and it is, but it isn't."
Marc has modified their house, too, which has an enclosed back yard, so the dogs can go outside by themselves. He modified an "Amish barn" to turn it into a kennel, which is connected to the main house and the back yard by a special hallway and doggy doors. They also set up a doggy cam, she said.
"They're old dogs. They pretty much sleep all day when we are at work," Guy said.
"We have a doggy cam, with four cameras through out the house, so we can see them on our phones and check in on them," she continued. "We can even speak to them."
Guy said the dogs are well behaved and they haven't had any complains about them from their neighbors, who also are dog lovers. And her husband is a dog lover, too, with his own favorites among the pack.
"There's a lot of love in our house, that's for sure," she said.
