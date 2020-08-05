Schenevus taxpayers will vote for a second time on a proposition to purchase one 65-passenger school bus and two seven-passenger vans in an Aug. 31 referendum.
The $181,000 proposition was originally listed on the June school ballot but was voted down by a measure of 360 to 336, according to district Superintendent Theresa Carlin.
“I think a lot of people are wondering, ‘if we’re so broke, why are we buying new buses?’” Carlin said.
With 90% of the replacement costs covered by state aid, district residents would only be responsible for an approximately $18,100 local share, which Carlin said would be “more than covered” by the five-year trade-in value of the bus in need of replacement.
“If we don’t trade in now, we’ll lose that money by keeping it an extra year or two,” Carlin said.
Keeping a bus beyond its five-year warranty presents both safety and financial problems for the district, Carlin said. The bus will be increasingly prone to wear and damage as it ages, requiring additional maintenance, and the bus garage’s sole mechanic only works one day a week.
Addressing the argument that the bus won’t be necessary if the district moves forward with a proposed merger with Worcester Central School District, Carlin said the two districts will likely not consolidate bus runs, given the expansive territory and sizable combined student population.
“The ongoing merger study does not change the district’s responsibility to provide safe, reliable transportation for its students,” Carlin said. “Even if we do merge with Worcester, we’re still at least two years out, and the bus that the district is looking to replace is not likely to last that long without needing repair or replacement.”
The two vans will be used to transport Schenevus students to and from BOCES programs, saving additional runs for the full-size buses and replacing vehicles that are already or about to be past due for an inspection, Carlin said.
Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 in the Draper Room at Schenevus Central School. Voters will be asked to maintain social distance as much as possible and wear face coverings while in the building.
Absentee ballots may be requested by calling the district office at 607-638-5530. Applications must be received by the district clerk by Aug. 24 if mailed or by Aug. 30 if in-person. All absentee ballots must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
