Schenevus taxpayers on Monday passed a proposition to purchase one 65-passenger school bus and two seven-passenger vans for the district.
The $181,000 proposition, which failed during the initial June vote, passed by a margin of 127 to 73, according to district Superintendent Theresa Carlin.
The two vans will be used to transport Schenevus students to and from BOCES programs, saving additional runs for the full-size buses and replacing vehicles that are already or about to be past due for an inspection, Carlin said.
“This was very important for our district because keeping the old bus and cars would have cost us more to maintain than buying new vehicles,” she said. “Our primary focus is student safety and having more reliable vehicles guarantees safety. Our community always comes together in support when it’s needed the most.”
