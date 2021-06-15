A proposed merger between the Schenevus and Worcester central school districts was unanimously approved by school boards from both districts in a Tuesday, June 15, vote.
“I’d like to thank both boards for seeing the importance of this being a community decision rather than a board decision,” Schenevus Superintendent Theresa Carlin said.
“I think it is great that the Worcester and Schenevus Boards are providing both communities the opportunity to decide what happens next,” Worcester Superintendent Tim Gonzales said. “It demonstrates responsible leadership by each Board of Education and allows the voters to voice their opinion.”
The school board vote is the first in a three-step process that will decide the fate of the proposed merger.
A “straw vote,” or advisory referendum to be held Sept. 22 in each district is the next step in the process as outlined by the state. If a majority of the voters in both communities approve the straw vote, the state Commissioner of Education will lay out the merged school district and call for a formal referendum, tentatively scheduled for Dec. 3.
If the merger vote does not receive majority voter approval in each district, the merger vote fails and the two school districts remain in their current status.
“Our jobs now as superintendents and the merger committee is to continue to provide accurate information and to answer questions so that all members of each community can make an informed decision, no matter how they decide to vote,” Gonzales said. “It is definitely an exciting time for both communities.”
Both districts plan to poll the students on the merger upon their return to school in the fall, Carlin said, in hopes that the results will be available before the community vote in September.
Plans are in the works for a series of community engagement and outreach events throughout the summer, Carlin said, including the Strawberry Festival scheduled for this Saturday at the Worcester-Schenevus Library.
“We’re not trying to tell people to vote one way or another,” Carlin said. “We’re trying to get people the information they need to make an informed decision.”
Addressing the streams of misinformation that have permeated both communities as the final votes draw nearer, Carlin said she sympathized with the strong emotions that accompany significant decisions such as the merger.
“It’s not fair to intentionally put misinformation out there just because you’re against something,” she said.
The districts also plan to prepare a public referendum to allow the public to vote in December on whether to enlarge the existing Worcester Board of Education from its present five members to seven members. If successful, such a referendum would allow residents of the merged district to run for three seats — two new seats, as well as one expiring term— on the Worcester board for terms beginning July 1, 2022.
Visit mscsw.org for more information about the proposed merger.
