Schoharie County’s tentative 2021 budget has a 14.05% increase in the tax levy.
The increase is more than five times the largest increase in county history and will raise more than $3 million for Schoharie, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposed budget also eliminates 15 vacant positions.
Schoharie County Administrator Steve Wilson presented the proposed budget to the county’s Board of Supervisors on Friday, Oct. 16. It projects total appropriations at $83,595,591 million, with $57,813,859 in revenue and $25,781,732 from the levy.
In a written prelude to his budget, Wilson said the coronavirus pandemic has ruined the county’s recovery from the 2011 flood. Sales tax revenue is down about $600,000 in 2020 and is projected to be down a similar amount in 2021, he said. The loss of up to 20% of state aid is also projected to continue into 2021, he said.
Wilson said his goal was to maintain the current level of services for county residents and to maintain the county workforce. He also stressed the need to maintain the county’s fund balance levels, although he did use about $1.2 million from the fund balance in the 2021 budget.
Wilson said keeping people employed was a positive, but he did acknowledge the higher property taxes would hurt the overall economy.
“It is clear that this tentative budget proposal ends the county’s support for the local economy,” he said in the presentation.
Wilson presented alternatives to raising the tax levy, including some he called “draconian.” They included defunding all vacant positions; deferring all union and non-union raises; closing the Old Stone Fort, an increased use of early retirement plans and delaying the purchase of a police computer-aided dispatch system.
Wilson said the package would offset the large levy increase, but most were one-time savings or one-year delays.
Wilson said he looks forward to the county’s town supervisors putting their own stamp on the budget.
“As always, I welcome a rigorous process and constructive debate that will yield a better adoptive budget and one that will serve the citizens of Schoharie County as we work to overcome another disaster,” he said.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/Schoharie2021tentative to see the tentative budget.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.