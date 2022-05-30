The Schoharie County Clerk’s Office plans to make it easier for residents to apply for passports.
According to a media release, the office will host a special passport day from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the clerk’s office at 284 Main St. in Schoharie.
That is in addition to the normal hours of accepting passport applications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As a reminder, after May 2023, standard drivers' licenses will not be accepted for any domestic airline flights. A passport book or card, enhanced license or Real ID will be required.
The office will accept applications for first-time passports and will assist anyone with completing the renewal application for passport books or cards. Staff members will also take passport photos.
No glasses can be worn in photos except under certain circumstances and with a doctor’s note. Darker clothing is preferred, according to the release.
Those applying for passports will need:
• Birth certificate with raised seal and both parents listed; or certificate of naturalization;
• Drivers license or photo identification with picture, signature and date of birth;
• Check or money order, payable to the DEPARTMENT OF STATE (one for each applicant);
• Check, credit card, money order or cash for the processing fee payable to SCHOHARIE COUNTY CLERK;
• Fore children 15 younger, both parents must be present or a notarized waiver from the absent parent must be presented with a copy of their drivers license, front and back.
For more detailed information on how to apply for a U.S. passport, visit travel.state.gov. U.S. citizens may also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at 1-877-487-2778.
For any other questions, contact the Schoharie County Clerk’s Office at 518-295-8316.
