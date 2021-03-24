Schoharie County approves police reform plan

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.