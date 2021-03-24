Schoharie County approves police reform plan

Schoharie County's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a police review and reform plan at its meeting Friday, March 19.
"We spent many, many months discussing all facets of law enforcement in Schoharie County," said Board Chairman Bill Federice, R-Conesville.
The 471-page report includes minutes from the group's meetings as well as a list of 10 topics that were examined in depth and led to the board making "consensus" findings or recommendations.
Federice said consensus did not mean all the review board participants agreed on the conclusions, but that a majority of the participants did agree.
The topics were: body cameras for police; creating a permanent citizens review committee; a review and public posting of available data on arrests in the county; de-escalation training; a review of the Sheriff's Department's use of force policy; the use of taser weapons; access to high quality mental health services for officers; a review of the department's intervention requirements if there is a case of excess force being used; chokeholds and other potentially lethal holds; and the difference between imminent danger and immediate danger.
The board held two public hearings on the report, with the second one closing before the vote Friday. A dedicated public hearing on the report was also held Tuesday, March 16. Both meetings can be viewed at www.schopeg.vids.io, the county's video on-demand service.
Several members of the public made comments at each meeting. A couple said they wished there were more action steps prescribed in the report. Cobleskill Mayor Becky Stanton-Terk said she hoped the new committee would not continue to re-edit the previous work, but would be forward looking in order to deal with issues as they arise.
Ray Richards, the pastor at Calvary Assembly of God and a review board committee member, said participating was an "incredible" experience.
"I think it was a good faith effort," Richards said. "It was a collaborative effort. I think moving forward, we continue the discussion. I think we continue to work together."
Federice said he also thought the process was good for Schoharie County.
"I think we can all confidently agree that this was a sincere effort from everybody with the best of intentions," Federice said. "I truly believe that."
Federice also praised Schoharie County Sheriff Ronald Stevens and his department for their help and service.
"We're truly fortunate to have the sheriff's department that we have," he said.
The review was mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order 203, which was issued in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed May 25, in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, is on trial for the murder of Floyd.
Go to www4.schohariecounty-ny.gov/departments/supervisors/law-enforcement-review/ and click on LERC Report to read the report.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.