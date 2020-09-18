Schoharie County's Board of Supervisors approved a hiring moratorium for the rest of the year at its monthly meeting, Friday, Sept. 18.
County Administrator Steve Wilson recommended the moratorium, which includes 39 vacant positions, saying it would save the county about $600,000.
Phil Skowfoe Jr., D-town of Fulton, cast the lone vote against the moratorium. Skowfoe said he thought positions in revenue-generating departments should be exempt from a moratorium.
Wilson replied to Skowfoe's request by saying that no revenue should be considered guaranteed at this point.
"What I don't want to do is hire up these positions and then lay them off in January or February and that is exactly what you risk," Wilson said. "I just don't think you should do that to another human being. Our employees know what is at stake. We're just going to have to hang together to get through this."
At the board's August meeting, Wilson said the county is projected to lose about $3 million in state aid this year if state and local municipalities do not get help from federal funding. This month, he said the board needs to take more proactive steps to protect its fund balances. Previously the board cut about $3.8 million from its 2020 budget, including a summer furlough of about 100 employees and the cancellation of several large construction projects.
"This is a race to preserve the fund balance," Wilson said. "I'd rather have the $600,000 that we save this year to keep from laying somebody off next year and that is maybe what I am asking you to do."
Earlin Rosa, R-town of Seward, asked Wilson if department heads are making cuts to their budgets. Wilson said department cuts are a possibility, but he did not believe they would add up to even $500,000.
The meeting was held in person at the county building at 284 Main St. in Schoharie. It was closed to the public, because of the coronavirus pandemic, but broadcast on Facebook Live.
In other business Friday:
• The board voted unanimously to transfer two town of Summit properties to the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank, which rehabilitates vacant, dilapidated properties in an effort to get them returned to the tax rolls. Both properties are on state Route 10, at 2854 and 2882, and both have houses that are crumbling and a danger, according to the September committee report packet.
The board also appointed town of Gilboa Supervisor Alicia Terry as its liaison to the GMVLB.
• Julie Pacatte, executive director of the Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corporation, said she hopes to have a recommendation about the future of the old county public safety building and land in the village of Schoharie by the beginning of 2021.
Pacatte said although there have been rumors that a deal has been completed and an intent for the property has been determined, no decisions have been made. She also said any decisions that are made will be made by the board and not by her or by commercial investors.
"We have not had any conversations with any private developers specific to that building at this point," she said. "By the turn of the calendar we want to be able to lay out some realistic options for the Board of Supervisors to consider and to make a decision on how you would like to move forward at that facility."
Pacatte said her intention is to get the property back on the tax roll for the sake of the county and its residents, but having the county keep the property is also an option.
The building at 157 Depot Lane flooded in 2011 during Tropical Storm Irene. FEMA declared the site unsafe for rebuilding the public safety building and a new complex was built in Howes Cave, adjacent to the county's fire training facility.
Pacatte said any new architecture on the old site would have to be done based on FEMA recommendations for mitigating the flooding issues.
• New York Deputy Comptroller Elliott Auerbach addressed the board, telling the supervisors he still had hope the federal government would take action to help state and local governments with their financial problems caused by the pandemic.
"The road ahead won't be easy, but we are seeing glimmers of positive recovery in New York state," he said.
Auerbach said about 900 Schoharie County residents have become unemployed during the pandemic, giving the county a 10.8% unemployment rate. He said the county's sale tax revenue has declined 2.2%, much better than the state average of about 11%.
