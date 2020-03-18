Schoharie County Department of Health announced today that the county has one confirmed, positive case of COVID-19.
Schoharie DOH Administrative Support Specialist Dianne MacMillan said the health department was made aware of the case this morning. A media release on the department's Facebook page about the positive case was posted around the same time, she said.
She said all further questions needed to be directed to County Public Health Director Amy Gildemeister, who did not return calls from The Daily Star before print deadline.
Delaware County and Chenango County each have a confirmed case. Delaware County's case was confirmed Thursday, March 12 and Chenango County's was confirmed Tuesday, March 17.
The Schoharie DOH recommends that anyone who has a fever, with cough or experiencing shortness of breath should should contact their health care provider to find out if they meet current criteria for testing.
The Bassett Healthcare Network triage line for COVID-19 is 607-547-5555. For general questions about COVID-19, call the state Department of Health 24/7 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
