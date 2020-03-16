Schoharie County on Monday joined the rest of The Daily Star coverage area in declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Chairman William Federice issued the order, pursuant to Section 24 of the state Executive Law.
Under the order, the county will temporarily suspend its policy and procedures to follow alternate staffing and compensation measures "to protect the safety of our employees and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic," the declarations said.
The county will also temporarily suspend its procurement and administrative procedures to expedite emergency purchases and service delivery. Board of Supervisors meetings and committee meetings may be suspended or conducted through telephone or other electronic means, and all Schoharie County schools were ordered closed, although the school districts had already taken that action.
