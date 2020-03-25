There is a second case of COVID-19 in Schoharie County, according to county Public Health Director Amy Gildemeister.
The county Department of Health was made aware of the case Tuesday, March 24, Gildemeister said. The first confirmed positive case was announced by the county Department of Health on March 18. Both those individuals are being treated at home, she said.
All close contacts of both of the cases have been notified and placed in mandatory quarantine, Gildemeister said.
There are already 10 positive cases in The Daily Star's four-county coverage area; three in Chenango County, four in Delaware County, two in Otsego County and the one other positive case in Schoharie County.
