Schoharie County puts former jail on the market

Schoharie County is looking for a company to buy or lease its old jail complex, abandoned in 2011.
The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corporation and the county board are seeking redevelopment proposals for the county’s 6.7-acre former public safety facility at 157 Depot Lane in the village of Schoharie, the county announced on March 11. The county hopes to find a business that will renovate the existing buildings or rebuild on the site and create new local jobs by doing so.
County officials imagine the site could be used as a mixed-used campus for research or technology, or as a business incubator space, but they are open to a wide range of ideas for the property, said Julie Pacatte, executive director of SEEC, during a phone call Monday.
“The county has been really, really focused on job creation and capital investment at the site,” Pacatte said, mentioning a list of possibilities — an accelerator business for food processing, an agriculture or engineering supply-chain business, a spin-off from research and development at SUNY Cobleskill or simply professional office space.
“There is another wild concept out there of a funky boutique hotel,” so that visitors could come spend a night in a former jail cell, Pacatte said. The county is less interested in a housing development project, although a “campus with housing might be interesting, with some sort of professional office on the ground floor, and one of the buildings with housing on the site,” she said.
The site has four buildings, including the 58,000-square-foot former jail and an adjoining 22,000-square-foot office building. There is also a garage and a storage building on the property, which is one block from Schoharie’s Main Street and a block from the Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum historic site and the future Schoharie Creek trail.
The jail and adjoining office building were built in 1992, and had capacity for 89 inmates, according to the webpage for the county sheriff. The facility was damaged by flooding when Schoharie Creek overflowed its banks following Hurricane Irene in 2011. A new jail opened in 2020 adjacent to the county's fire training facility in Howe’s Cave, with most of the cost paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The previous site was not reused for the new jail and public safety building because the area is in the 100-year floodplain, as is most of the village of Schoharie west of route 30, according to county maps of the property.
For the past decade, the former jail has mostly sat vacant, although it has been used for storage by the county Department of Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office. The second floor of the office building was used as a backup call center and dispatcher for answering 911 emergency calls.
The property was cleaned up after the 2011 flood, with some repairs made to the mechanicals, but those would likely need to be replaced and updated, Pacatte said. The second floor office space in the administration building is ready to use, but the rest of it “would really need some significant renovation.”
“If there is a business locally that's looking to expand, we'd love to hear from them. And we will also be casting the net wider to the capital region,” Pacatte said. She said the site will also be marketed to real estate developers in Syracuse and the Hudson Valley.
Prospective bidders are invited to attend site tours on April 1 or April 19, where they’ll be able to meet with officials from the Schoharie County Department of Public Works and County Board, and learn about potential “community benefit incentives” such as a lower purchase price in return for job creation. Proposals are due April 29 with a county decision planned in June. Schoharie County’s full request for proposals is available at https://tinyurl.com/4r4k62u4.
