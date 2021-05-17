Schoharie County reported its 17th COVID-19 death over the weekend. The death is the 202nd across Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties.
Schoharie reported seven new cases between Friday and Monday. It has had 1,667, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
The Chenango County Health Department will host a free Janssen vaccine clinic in a Norwich park.
According to a media release, vaccinations will be given from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, in West Park, in front of the Chenango County Courthouse. No appointments re needed.
According to the release, the clinic is first come, first served, with 40 doses available. Those getting vaccines must be 18 years or older and will have to complete a health screening form before the shot.
Those getting vaccinated should wear a shirt that provides easy access to the upper arm. They will need to wait 15 minutes after the shot.
Call 607-337-1660 for answers to questions or more information.
The county reported 17 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
According to a Monday morning media release, there were 53 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 215 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,409 confirmed cases and 76 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Otsego County reported three new cases between Friday and Monday.
According to a monday report on the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 27 active cases in the county, with two people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 0.8% and the seven-day average was 1.0%
The county has recorded 4,424 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported five new cases between Friday and Monday.
According to a Monday media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 40 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 81 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,361 cases and 47 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was 1,581, the lowest number since Nov. 9.
There were 387 patients in intensive care units and 228 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 1.26%. There were 11 COVID-19 deaths in the state Sunday, the lowest number since Oct. 30, according to a media release from Cuomo's office.
"The people of New York have proven their strength over the last year and it's thanks to their vigilance that we are getting closer to fully reopening the state," Cuomo said. "As the numbers continue to go down, we are reopening more sectors of our economy and loosening restrictions wherever we can, while still keeping health and safety a top priority. As we continue build on this positive momentum, we look forward to welcoming New Yorkers and visitors alike back to the businesses, events and landmarks that make up the fabric of the Empire State."
