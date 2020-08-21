Schoharie County will have to reconsider the services it provides its residents unless its financial picture improves soon, County Administrator Steve Wilson told the Board of Supervisors at its monthly meeting, Friday, Aug. 21.
"I urge you all to start thinking very seriously about the nature of county government," Wilson said.
The meeting was held in person at the county building at 284 Main St. in Schoharie. It was closed to the public, because of the coronavirus pandemic, but broadcast on Facebook Live.
Wilson told the board the most recent projection shows the county losing more than $10 million in revenue this year. The largest gaps would come from a loss of property tax and state aid, according to projections he provided to the board.
Schoharie originally projected 2020 revenue of about $22.6 million in property tax and $16.5 million in state aid. The new projection shows about $5 million less in property tax collection in 2020 and about a $3 million loss of state aid.
The total loss of revenue would be about 13% of the budget, Wilson said.
The county has been adjusting its budget and spending quarterly to address the projected shortfalls and has previously taken several steps which are projected to cut the budget by about $3.8 million. Those steps included a temporary furlough for about 100 workers, which saved the county about $1.4 million, Wilson said. The furloughs ended in late July.
To balance the budget for the rest of the year, the county will continue to have to cut spending and/or use some of its fund balance, Wilson said. An audit of last year's figures turned up an extra $3 million for the fund balance, giving the county the option of taking the $6 million remaining shortfall from the balance, cutting $6 million from the fourth quarter budget, or a combination of the two plans.
However, $10 million is just a projection, Wilson said. The worst-case scenario is about $18.7 million in revenue loss, he said.
The shortfall will force the county to make more drastic cuts, and perhaps ever permanent layoffs, he said.
"If we do layoffs, that will mean a permanent reduction in services," Wilson said. "These decisions are coming at you because $10 million is way too much. If your county government is $10 million out of balance, then your county government is too expensive for you to afford, and you've got to have service cuts."
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
