Schoharie County woman to run for national FFA seat

A Richmondville woman is a candidate for national office in the FFA.
The New York FFA Association announced Hannah-Rose Foote as its 2022 national officer candidate on March 4.
Foote and two other candidates interviewed for the position, the New York FFA Association Facebook page said. Foote will join about 40 other finalists at the FFA National Convention in October in Indianapolis for another round of interviews and a shot to be one of the six national officers, she said. The national FFA has four regional vice presidents, a secretary and a president, she said.
Foote said she became interested in joining FFA, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, as a way to see friends from across the state. She then started taking agricultural classes at Cobleskill-Richmondville High School.
"It was an entire area of science I never learned before," she said. "I didn't grow up on a farm. I happened to join FFA first, then started taking agricultural classes."
She said she took several classes including, agriculture issues, dairy science and environmental sustainability classes in high school and graduated in 2020. She said she is now a student at SUNY Cobleskill, majoring in agriculture business and minoring in agriculture education.
"Rosie is a ray of sunshine," Cobleskill-Richmondville High School Principal Brett Barr said. "She is a leader in every sense of the word, and we are so proud of her. She represents everything we could possibly hope for in a C-R student, and now alumni. She continues to represent herself and her community with grace and pride, which is so rewarding for her former teachers and admins to see. We're behind her 100%."
In high school, Foote served as the C-R FFA sentinel and president. She was the state secretary from 2020-21, which was the end of her senior year of high school and the first year of college. Students can stay in FFA up to four years after high school, but they cannot compete in contests against high school students, she said.
"I loved serving the local chapter and state office," she said.
She said while at a past convention another person of color came up to her and told her it was "amazing to see a person of color in a leadership role. I was amazed to see the impact I had on that person. I had only seen a handful of people like me at the convention. I want to continue that legacy at the national level."
Foote said she was one of the few people of color to ever serve in state leadership. She said part of the reason is that only 3% of farms in the nation are owned by people of color and less than 2% are owned by Black people.
"There isn't a lot of agriculture education taught in urban schools," she said. "It's important to have urban students take these courses."
One of the largest FFA chapters in the state is at the John Browne High School in Flushing, and Foote said the goal of the state association is to get FFA chapters in all of the New York City boroughs. She said she is looking forward to the state convention May 12 through 14 in Syracuse. The convention will be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began, she said.
Foote said serving as a state officer during the pandemic was hard because it was hard to engage members across the state.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
