Schoharie cuts tentative budget to within cap

Schoharie County has backed off a 2021 budget plan to raise property taxes by more than 14%.
No one spoke at a budget public hearing held Monday, Nov. 9, by the Schoharie County Board of Supervisors at the County Office Building at 248 Main St. in Schoharie.
However, County Administrator Steve Wilson walked the board through a budget revised greatly from the county's tentative 2021 budget, which raised property taxes 14.05%, and was presented to the board last month.
The new proposal came from the county's finance committee and lowers the property tax hike to 2.01%, which is projected to be within the state's tax cap.
"Frankly, this budget seems like a miracle to me," Wilson said. "I was fairly convinced earlier in the year that we would have significant layoffs and a pretty hefty property tax increase. Thanks to the way the Finance Committee and the department heads worked together, they were able to avoid both of those things."
Wilson said the new budget proposal cuts more than $3 million in expenditures from the tentative budget, dropping from $83.6 million to $80.47 million.
"I think the position the board took was, 'let's get it under the cap,'" he said.
Finance Committee Chair Leo McAllister, R-Cobleskill, said the new budget would not have been possible without the help of the county's department heads.
"The department heads deserve a tremendous amount of credit for this," he said. "They went back, twice, and cut their budgets.
"I think it is a budget I feel pretty good about," McAllister continued. "You all made it clear we needed to get it to the tax cap or below."
McAllister said each department was given a number to cut based on its percentage of the county's budget. When suggesting cuts, each department head was asked how the cuts would affect services for county residents.
Wilson said the new budget proposal also preserves the county's fund balance at a rate close to 10% of budget.
"There are no layoffs in this budget," he said. "In addition, this budget maintains the 10% fiduciary reserve in the fund that we strive to hit each year."
The county's budget has shrunk in the past year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Wilson said. Last year's budget had expenses projected at about $94 million, but that number was never hit as it was clear to county officials earlier in the year that sales tax and other revenue figures would not match 2020 expectations.
The first pass at the 2021 figures projected about $87 million in expenses and a need for a 30% property tax hike to provide matching revenues.
"That was basically a fiscal crisis," Wilson said.
However, in two cycles through the budget, the county's employees and committee members were able to bring everything into place with cuts, he said.
Public comments on the budget can still be submitted this week to the county at www4.schohariecounty-ny.gov/.
The Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The meeting can be viewed at www.schopeg.com/livestream.htm.
