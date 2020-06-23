Schoharie County announced two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in its first case update since June 2.
The countywide case total is 55, according to a media release. Of those, three individuals remain in isolation, one is deceased and 51 have recovered. Nine individuals remain in quarantine and 226 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume regular activities.
One new COVID-19 case was announced Tuesday in Delaware County, bringing the countywide case total to 82. Of those, one is hospitalized, three are isolating at home, five are deceased and 73 have recovered, according to a media release. Five individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 12 under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 5,920 tests on 3,396 individuals, 3,262 of which yielded negative results and 30 of which have results pending.
