Three new COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday across The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area.
The Schoharie County Health Department announced Wednesday two new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 42, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Two individuals remain in isolation, 39 have recovered and one is deceased, according to a media release. Eight individuals have required hospitalization to date.
Twenty-nine individuals remain in quarantine and 151 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume normal activities, according to the release.
Delaware County reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 62, plus 12 additional cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Three residents are hospitalized, six are isolating at home, four are deceased and 49 have recovered, according to a media release. Twenty-one residents remain under mandatory quarantine and none under precautionary quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 897 tests, 806 of which yielded negative results and 16 of which have results pending.
Otsego County has not released a COVID-19 case update since Thursday. The county website reports 62 confirmed cases, 46 recoveries and four deaths.
Chenango County announced no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The countywide case total remains at 100, including four active hospitalizations, four deaths and 77 recoveries. The county has conducted 973 tests to date.
Five individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 42 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.