Schoharie Economic Enterprise gets new headquarters

The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. has a new home, thanks to a donation from the Bank of America.
The economic development agency announced the move to 287 Main St. in Schoharie on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and marked the event with a ceremony led by Assembly Member Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, SEEC founder and Chairman Thomas Putnam and Executive Director Julie Pacatte, Schoharie Mayor Lawrence Caza, Schoharie County Board Chair William Federice and David Cornell, president of Albany/Hudson Valley Bank of America.
Following renovations, the building will house SEEC’s business offices, a "collaborative 21st century work environment," programming and an area offering Bank of America’s financial literacy tools, according to a media release from SEEC.
“At SEEC, we are deeply invested in our local business community and are committed to providing and directing resources that help local business and industry thrive,” Putman said in the release. “We are eager to begin our new chapter here on Main Street and are grateful to have a new headquarters where we can continue our mission.”
Bank of America donated the building to SEEC "based upon their ongoing commitment to fostering economic growth in Schoharie County and their aspiration to use the space as a foundation to bring their vision for a 21st century economy to life," according to the release.
“During this last year and a half or so the Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. has become a bigger asset to the local business community than ever, and I am thrilled that they will be able to make use of this new building to further assist local small business owners as they work together to expand our local economy,” said Tague, who helped connect Bank of America and SEEC, according to a media release. “I thank SEEC for their dedication to creating economic opportunity throughout the county, and look forward to seeing them help new and existing businesses reach new heights.”
Established by the private sector, SEEC was organized as a nonprofit to strengthen Schoharie County by fostering economic growth, according to the release. SEEC serves as a liaison to municipalities and institutional leaders with "the common goal of highlighting distinctive points of light within the community, cultivating entrepreneurial endeavors and enhancing the ability of local businesses to add value to their enterprises."
Also part of the ceremony were SEEC founding member and Secretary Peter Johnson, Palette Community Founder and CEO Catherine Hover, interior designer Sydney Macmillan and state Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Schenevus.
