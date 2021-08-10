Fans of the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair can purchase prints of the fair’s iconic poster artwork at this year’s event.
Martha Leone Coombs, 81, said she doesn’t remember what year she painted “Sunshine Fair II,” a now-iconic glimpse of a day at the fair in Cobleskill that has been used as a poster for many generations, only that George Pataki was on site that week before he was elected governor of New York in 1995.
The painting depicts a bucolic day at the fair, complete with Ferris wheel, carousel, carnival games, vendors, tractors, barns and plenty of patrons.
“Anybody who was lucky enough to have a poster, had one,” said Jeff Tufano, owner and proprietor of the Jeff Tufano Gallery in Cobleskill.
After coming across a faded print at a Catholic Charities thrift sale, Tufano said he was inspired to track down the artist in hopes of reviving the print.
“I drove all over the top of the mountains to find her,” he said. “When I walked in the door the first time, art hit me in the face. It’s like a museum in there.”
When faced with the original 30-inch-by-40-inch painting in person, Tufano said he was struck by the immaculate condition of the oil-on-masonite piece.
“It’s beautifully preserved, out of the sunlight,” he said. “It’s so much more colorful than a poster could have been.”
With Leone’s permission, Tufano said, he arranged for 200 copies of the painting to be printed and sold at this week’s Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, in a booth underneath the grandstands.
Proceeds from the sale of the posters will be donated back to the fair, Tufano said. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”
“My paintings may seem fanciful, but they are very real and the activities are ones I have participated in myself or have discussed at length with people who have,” Leone wrote in the foreword to a 2011 published collection of her paintings, organized by season.
“Of Love and Spring” depicts a wedding at a church based off Stamford’s First Presbyterian Church, with two Victorian-era houses from Oneonta set for the reception behind it.
Instead of painting from life, Leone said, she paints from photographs, which often feature loved ones, friends, neighbors and their beloved animals.
“Peace and Plenty” depicts the mountain drive to Stamford in the fall, with rolling ochre hills, gleaming hayfields and petite pumpkin patches.
“Arriving at the Fair” is a bustling landscape in front of a silhouette-packed big top with a glimpse of the midway rides in the background: a little girl leading her lambs, a mother pushing a baby in a carriage, and a dog trotting alongside a hay wagon loaded with beaming children clad in overalls and kerchiefs and clutching armfuls of puppies and kittens.
“Opening Day” shows the first day of small game season at the former Early Sunrise Farm in Roxbury, which Leone notes in her book was later bought and transformed into a corporate retreat. “Grandmother’s House” depicts a snowy scene of horse-drawn sleigh rides, sledding and snowman-building in front of Maple Shade Farm, now known as Roxbury Mountain Maple.
Born Martha Blair in 1940 New York City, Leone was raised in New Jersey’s Watchung Mountains.
She attended the Rhode Island School of Design, graduating in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in illustration.
Shortly after graduation, Leone said, she moved back to Manhattan to take a job designing greeting cards for Norcross, Inc., formerly located at 38th and Madison. It was there she met her first husband, John Leone.
“He was the only artist I had any respect for at the company,” Leone recalled.
Upon their marriage in 1970, Leone said, the pair started looking for “a place in the country,” in part to realize their dream of becoming farmers and owning animals.
“I was a little girl who loved horses, like all little girls do,” she said. “I used to draw horses all over the margins of my school textbooks.”
The couple settled on a 30-acre vacant lot on state Route 30 in Roxbury. Together with her husband’s four children from a previous marriage, the Leones built a wooden A-frame over the course of dozens of weekends away from their jobs in the city.
She said she learned to ride from a neighbor who was formerly engaged to a member of the Leone team of Olympic riders — no familial relationship — and went on to own many horses of her own over the years, which are featured in dozens of her paintings alongside other family pets and beloved farm animals.
Leone said she first fell in love with the Schoharie County Fair while showing one of her first calves, a Holstein bull named Holsum, who is memorialized alongside Agnes, the couple’s first Angus calf gifted to them by a neighbor, in a sprawling landscape painting of the Roxbury homestead that hangs above the piano of Leone’s Warnerville home.
“Thirty acres was not big enough and one hundred and fury miles from Manhattan was too close, so my husband and I bought eighty acres thirty miles further north,” Leone wrote.
“It’s a college town, home of the Schoharie County Fair,” she wrote of their current home, a few miles outside Cobleskill. “It’s a whole new start. The simple life, the good life, continues.”
After the 2011 death of John Leone, Leone remarried John Coombs.
Leone, who said she hasn’t painted in several years due to her deteriorating eyesight, said she was “thrilled” when Tufano inquired about reproducing her work.
“It’s been so much fun,” she said. “We’ve been so lucky.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.