Schoharie farmer returns to federal agriculture post

President Joe Biden announced his intent this week to appoint a Schoharie County man as head of the USDA Farm Service Agency in New York.
According to a USDA media release, Jim Barber will return to the department as the Farm Service Agency’s state executive director for New York after serving in the same role for eight years in President Barack Obama's administration. It was one of four such appointments made nationwide.
During his previous tenure as head of the New York FSA, Barber "made improvements in the Farm Loan program by dramatically increasing efficiency throughout the program," the release said, and "took great efforts to reach out to minority farmers and involve underserved communities in FSA programs, including setting up urban farms in New York City and improving outreach to Native American nations across the state."
Barber is a fifth-generation family farm operator on his family’s 500-acre vegetable farm and greenhouse operation.
“As USDA continues to improve the lives of Americans each day in positive ways, we welcome these talented individuals to advancing our shared mission,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Each of them will add to the experienced, dedicated and growing team throughout the Department.”
FSA state executive directors oversee Farm Service Agency operations and agricultural policy implementation in the state, the release said. Each state executive director works with the state committee to administer FSA programs and county office operations, develops and maintains stakeholder relationships with customers and other agencies and governments.
