Nearly 100 municipal workers in Schoharie County began their furloughs Monday, May 4, after the county's Board of Supervisors voted for a temporary workforce reduction of no more than three months at a special meeting last week.
The furloughs apply to 95 county workers, and are guaranteed to end Friday, July 31, if not sooner, according to audio from the meeting held Monday, April 27, via a phone conference.
Finance Committee Chair Leo McAllister, R-Cobleskill, said the county would save about $1.2 million, but because of extra incentives in federal unemployment payments during the coronavirus pandemic, the employees would not lose any money. He said the county's finances are not in bad shape now, but no one knows, yet, how it might be hurt by a loss of tax revenues or state aid.
"I think this is an opportunity ... for the county to save a little money the next few months without hurting the employees in any way," he said.
Only one member, Sandra Manko, D-Sharon, voted against the measure.
"I'm ashamed of us as a county," she said.
However, several other members who ended up voting for the measure, still expressed their concerns and opposition.
"I think what we have done today is going to haunt the county for years to come," said Philip Skowfoe, Jr., D-Fulton. "I hope and pray it doesn't."
Don Airey, R-Blenheim, voted for the measure, but only after the board voted for his amendment, which guaranteed a return-to-work date of Saturday, Aug. 1, if not sooner. He said he thought furloughing workers was in essence denying county residents of services they have already paid for with their taxes.
"They taxpayers have paid their money," he said. "They paid their taxes. So if we deny them their essential services, that's not good. Are we going to rebate the taxpayers?"
The list of furloughed workers came from the county's department heads and some workers could be recalled sooner than Aug. 1, if they are needed, or if concerns about budget shortfalls subside. Nearly half of the workers are from the Department of Public Works. The County Clerk's Office and Department of Social Services will also have big reductions in their work forces.
However, because of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order to reduce staff in the workplace by 50 percent, many of the furloughed workers were already not working, but still getting paid. Several members said it was therefore better to have them get paid from federal money.
"I don't want to do the layoffs, but effectively, we already have," said Alan Tavenner R-Schoharie. "We might as well have someone else pay their salaries."
Board Chair William Federice, R-Conesville, said Schoharie isn't the first county in New York to furlough some workers, and the timing was crucial, because some of the federal benefits will run out at the end of July.
After the meeting, Federice said he hoped the supervisors would be able to move past the sometimes contentious debate and continue to work together for the good of the county and its residents.
"This has been a very emotional thing for all of us," he said. "Passions are high and that's a good thing, because we all care about our county."
