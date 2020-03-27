Schoharie County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, the county's Department of Health announced Friday.
There is an additional case of a person who works at SUNY Cobleskill but lives in another county, according to information released by the county's Department of Health on Wednesday, March 25.
There are about 30 people in quarantine, and Public Health Director Amy Gildemeister said in the Wednesday release, "I am confident that our numbers in Schoharie County would be much higher if testing were available."
