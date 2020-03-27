Schoharie County has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional case of a person who works at SUNY Cobleskill but lives in another county, according to information released Thursday by the county's Department of Public Health.
There are about 30 people in quarantine, and Public Health Director Amy Gildemeister said in the release, "I am confident that our numbers in Schoharie County would be much higher if testing were available."
