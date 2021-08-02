Schoharie seeks to solve EMS shortfall

The emergency medical service response in some areas of Schoharie County was getting so bad the county decided to do something to help.
“We had a situation in Schoharie County, my town included, where because of declining members, calls were going unanswered,” said Conesville Town Supervisor and Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Chairman William Federice. “It was not uncommon to hear departments toned out more than once. There was one case that was toned out six times. That means a patient was waiting for up to an hour before the ambulance arrived. That was unacceptable.”
Office of Emergency Services Director Michael Hartzel said: “Everywhere you look there's a volunteer shortage.”
Federice said the county board appointed a committee in January to come up with a solution to help the volunteer squads in the county.
“We started working on this before COVID hit, then it took a back seat,” Hartzel said. “We came up with three propositions to the board — do nothing, hire EMS to cover the whole county or buy three ambulances and staff them. We decided to buy three ambulances.”
Federice said Hartzel proposed the different plans during the April 16 meeting. According to the minutes, Hartzel said the second option would tax every parcel and add 12 emergency medical technicians who would go into the volunteer departments as backup. He said the second option didn't help everyone and was not, “equitable to all the towns,” so the committee proposed buying two ambulances.
“The county-owned ambulances will go to all towns,” he said. “If you have a need for an ambulance, we will send one.”
Hartzel proposed buying two ambulances at the April board meeting, but members of the board decided that three ambulances would be better, as one could be used as a back up when one was in the shop for maintenance. The board amended the resolution to purchase three ambulances, staff two with 12 EMTs and purchase a fly car for the county to use. The amended motion was passed.
Schoharie County EMS Director Ed Brandt said the ambulances will be staffed by EMTs, while the fly cars will be staffed by paramedics.
"The fly car meets the ambulance if they need a paramedic to help at the scene," Brandt said.
According to the minutes, each ambulance cost $120,000 and it cost $60,000 to outfit each ambulance with the gear needed. The estimated cost of the fly car was $50,000. The total costs for buying the ambulances and staffing them is $500,000 according to the minutes of the meeting.
Federice and Hartzel said they were hopeful federal stimulus money the county received because of the COVID-19 pandemic would pay for the first year of the program. If it wasn't approved at the federal level, the money would come out of the county's fund balance.
“We will be billing insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid for the ambulance service,” Federice said. He said the county would make up the budget shortfall for the service every year.
“We surveyed residents in the county, and 75 to 80% were in favor of this,” Federice said.
Hartzel said the county started to address the issue five years ago when it hired EMTs for the Cobleskill, Esperance, Middleburgh and Schoharie-Wright ambulance squads.
"For this service, the volunteer squad supplies the driver, and we supply the EMT," Brandt said. He said, the county has 30 EMTs on its payroll.
The ambulances were purchased, outfitted, manned and were placed in the southern and northern parts of the county on July 1, Hartzel said. The Blenheim Fire Department recently moved to a new building and the county ambulance is housed in its old building, while the one in Cobleskill is housed in the county's emergency services building, Hartzel said.
The county hired drivers and EMTs Federice said. “We got a pretty good turnout,” he said. “The EMT job market is competitive. We pay them a competitive wage, plus they get medical insurance and retirement.”
Brandt said that one-and-a-half crews have been hired, and the county hopes to have all three up and running by mid-fall.
Federice said the county is not replacing the volunteer ambulance squads, but filling in when they cannot make the call. The county-owned ambulances will be toned out only if the volunteer ambulance squad cannot take the call, he said.
“They have been called out multiple times,” Hartzel said. “The one in Blenheim has been busy every day. It's been really good. It's nice to have a paid crew waiting there for a call.”
Brandt said Monday that they were called to an emergency and had to take the patient to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.
"This is a much-needed service," Brandt said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.