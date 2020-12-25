Schoharie sheriff's toy drive spurs wave of generosity

The Schoharie County Sheriff's Department is saluting the generosity of its county residents despite challenging times this year.
"The caring and giving spirit is very much alive in this county," Sheriff Ronald Stevens told the county's Board of Supervisors during its board meeting, Friday, Dec. 18.
The department, in conjunction with the Schoharie County Road Patrol Association, the Sheriff’s Office Corrections Union and the Cobleskill Village Police Police Benevolent Association held its annual Toys for Tots drive this holiday season and the results were a feel-good story, Stevens told the county's supervisors.
Stevens said he wondered if the donations would be down this year, because of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, donations were strong all over the county, he said.
Stevens said the drive produced 32 boxes of toys as of Dec. 18, including 11 from a November day where off-duties officers stood at the Toys for Tots display at the Walmart in Cobleskill and asked shoppers for support for the program.
"One Saturday, some of our deputies volunteered their time to stand in front of the Walmart with empty boxes. That didn't last that long," he said. "We ended up near 11 boxes there."
After the Walmart event, the SCRPA posted a Facebook post about the toy haul, which included 427 new, unwrapped toys.
"This outpouring of support once again proves just how amazing our county residents are," the post said.
"Thank you again for the support you have shown for the children of our county. We are forever grateful," the post concluded.
Stevens said the campaign has had previous success at Walmart.
"It is not just this year," Stevens said. "Last year, I volunteer to be a bell ringer ... at Walmart one day and I dare say, four out of five patrons came out and donated."
Stevens said the program has long been something he has been proud of, both in terms of his department's efforts to do something positive in the community and with the response from the county's residents in supporting the program.
"I want to thank those of you in the town. I want to thank those in the community that have given," Stevens said. "I want to thank the deputies, the business owners who have let us put our boxes there and Walmart.
"We're thankful for you all and for everyone's giving spirit," he continued.
Schoharie County meetings are limited to the public, because of the pandemic, but can be viewed at www.schopeg.com.
Go to www.toysfortots.org for more information.
