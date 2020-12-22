Schoharie County's law enforcement review committee will double its meeting schedule in January to meet a state-mandated April 1 deadline.
At the county's committee meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Federice said the group would increase from meeting twice a month to meeting weekly next year.
"The reason for that is to try to accelerate where we are and to stay on pace because April will be coming soon," he said.
"We're going to put it to the grindstone, so to speak," Federice said.
During the 50-minute meeting last week, Federice told the committee members, "they're not going to be so brief in January."
At the Dec. 15, meeting, the committee heard from the sheriff's department about various issues, including body-camera policy, a form for complaints and compliments and hiring issues.
"We're having a real problem with retention," Schoharie County Sheriff Ronald Stevens told the committee, "because all the agencies to the east are very competitive. I don't believe we've ever seen anyone west of us taking our exam. It is always people east of us, meaning the Capital District area, Guilderland, Schenectady, places like that. They'll take our exam and often, we hire them, educate them, train them, get them ready for the street and then they seek the opportunity to earn more money, which you can't blame them.
"It has become a real challenge for us," he said. "We're considered a feeder agency."
The committee was convened in September in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order on community policing policies and procedures.
According to material provided on the Schoharie County website, the committee will conclude its exploratory work by the end of January and will prepare a report to show the county's Board of Supervisors by Feb. 28. There will be a public presentation in March before the Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, March 19.
In addition to Federice and Stevens, the committee members are: Law Enforcement and Judicial Committee Chair Richard Lape, R-Richmondville; committee members Peggy Hait, R-Jefferson; John Leavitt, R-Carlisle; Harold Vroman, R,-Summit; and Steve Weinhofer, R-Broome; Undersheriff Duane Tillapaugh; Bruce Baker, investigator, Sheriff’s Department; Candace Ellis, special projects director at Catholic Charities; and Raymond Richards, pastor at Calvary Assembly of God in Cobleskill.
The next meeting will take place at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the Schoharie County Office Building, Third Floor, Board Chambers at 284 Main St. in Schoharie. Attendance at the meetings is open, but limited, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Call 518-295-8347 to reserve a seat.
The meetings can also be viewed at www.schopeg.com
