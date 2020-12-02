The Schoharie County Department of Health on Wednesday announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the The Red Barn Clubhouse at 2322 State Route 7 in Cobleskill.
According to a media release, those who spent time at the Red Barn Clubhouse from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. Nov 27 or 5 to 8 p.m. Nov 28 should monitor themselves for symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms should get tested and isolate, the release said.
The Red Barn Clubhouse has elected to close for the remainder of the 2020 season. "We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of the management and staff," the release said.
The New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker shows Schoharie County reported four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and has recorded 212 cases since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported another double-digit increase in cases Wednesday, with 16 new cases reported.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Health Department, there are 91 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized. There have been 1,340 confirmed cases an eight deaths since tracking began.
Delaware County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
There are 76 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 255 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release from Delaware County Public Health. There have been 389 cases and nine deaths recorded since tracking began.
Chenango County reported six new COVID-19 cases Wednesday,
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 49 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 256 under active quarantine. There have been 649 confirmed cases at ten deaths since tracking of the pandemic began.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the release of a new public service announcement highlighting the dangers of COVID-19 "living room spread."
According to a media release, New York's latest contact tracing data shows 70 percent of new COVID-19 cases originate from households and small gatherings. As the number of new cases continues to grow nationwide, the PSA encourages New Yorkers to avoid gatherings to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
"It's not just mass gatherings causing the spread anymore. The virus is now literally spreading in households," Cuomo said. "When you eliminate other options for socialization, people will shift their behavior and begin joining together in their homes. We are seeing the impacts of that now, with a significant number of cases originating in households and small gatherings. I know you may think, 'I'm in my house with my family and with my friends so this is my safe zone,' but that just is simply not the case anymore. As we move forward into the winter, addressing living room spread will be one of the biggest challenges in the fight against COVID-19, and we can do it, but only if New Yorkers stay smart."
