School board elections, typically held in May, will be delayed “until at least June 1,” according to a March 30 executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Executive Order No. 202.13, which also delayed village elections and library board elections until at least June 1, stated that elections are “subject to further directive as to the timing, location or manner of voting.”
Perry Dewey, superintendent of Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES, said the executive order also refers to school budget votes.
“Those two things always come together,” he said. “But because of social distancing, people can’t physically come vote.”
Dewey said to his knowledge, the state has not yet developed plans for voting remotely should social distancing measures still be in place by June 1.
Dewey said district officials have been working on drafting their budgets as usual throughout the past several weeks, despite school closures and work-from-home directives.
“It’s going to take some time for districts to adopt their budgets — we’re just waiting for the final state budget run,” he said.
Noting that school foundation aid was held flat in this year’s state budget, adopted Thursday, Dewey said the 16 component districts of DCMO BOCES are funded by an average 65% in state aid.
“With operational increases going much higher than the aid, the school budgets will have to absorb the increases, likely through cuts,” he said. “You can’t tax the difference.”
Cutting programs and services “is not progressive for the education of the students,” Dewey continued. “A lot of it is salary, a lot of it is expenses.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
