Residents across the area will head to the polls Tuesday, May 17, to cast their votes for school budgets, propositions and board of education candidates.
Several school districts will ask residents to establish capital reserve funds to help pay for construction costs or bus purchases. The state Education Department allows districts to set up capital reserve funds to purchase buses and other equipment or help pay for building repairs and additions. The proposition put before voters must specify the purpose of the fund, the ultimate dollar amount to be deposited into the reserve, probably terms or life and source of funds to be deposited into the reserve, a worksheet on the state Education Department website said. Voters must approve starting the fund and taking any money out of the fund when projects arise.
The Roxbury Central School District residents approved setting up a capital reserve fund for building projects in 2019. On April 7, voters approved taking money out of the fund to repair the district's parking lot, buy a generator, move a fuel tank and complete asbestos abatement. The district had saved $950,000 in the reserve fund and Superintendent Jeffrey Bennett said in March because the residents allowed the district to build up money in the capital reserve fund, the district will not need to take out a bond to pay for the repairs and taxes will not be increased. This year, residents of the Roxbury district will be asked to set up a capital reserve fund for future bus purchases.
In addition to voting on the proposed budget and separate propositions, residents will elect community members to serve on the school board. Otselic Valley Central School District had no one submit petitions to run for the one board seat up for election this year, and the winner of the election will be the person with the most write-in votes. The Walton Central School District has three seats up for election this year, but only one candidate submitted a petition, so residents will be asked to write-in residents for two positions. Meanwhile, the Greene Central School District has seven candidates running for three positions, and the Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi has six candidates running for three spots.
The following school districts will hold votes on Tuesday, May 17:
CHENANGO COUNTY
Afton Central School District
Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Budget (+7.85%): $17,869,284
Tax levy (+2%): $4,853,656
Proposition: bus purchases 60 passenger, 24 passenger with wheelchair lift and SUV
School board (1): five-year position. Maryann Palmetier, James Parkinson Jr.
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District
Polls open: Noon-9 p.m. at Greenlawn and Guilford Elementary Schools
Budget (+3.4%): $21,441,361
Tax levy (+1.95%): $6,921,638
Proposition: purchase two buses.
School board (2 3-year terms, 1 remainder of term begins May 18): Thomas Akshar, Shelly Bartow, John Gliha and Danielle Umbra.
Greene Central School District
Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Budget (+5.84%): $30,346,400
Tax levy (+2%): $7,428,408
Proposition: establish a capital reserve fund
School board (3): Christopher Austin, Seth Barrows, William (Mitch) Brower, John Fish, Ken Pickard, Emily Riggs and Jeremy Snavely.
Norwich City School District
Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Budget (+7.65%): $45,995,227
Tax levy (+1.48%): $12,250,159
Proposition: establish a capital reserve fund
School board (2): Kirnan Hamilton, Debra Phelps and Jennifer Westervelt.
Otselic Valley Central School District
Polls open: noon-9 p.m.
Budget (-1.32%): $11,755,472
Tax levy (+2%): $3,349,695
School board (1): Write-in candidate only
Oxford Academy and Central School
Polls open: noon-8 p.m.
Budget (+7.307%): $20,898,159
Tax levy (+1.95%): $5,190,393
Propositions: capital reserve fund, library budget
School board (1): Matt Leach
Sherburne-Earlville Central School District
Polls open: noon-9 p.m.
Budget: (+.13%) $36,628,959
Tax levy: $6,677,932
School board (1): Myria Allen and Gary Miller
Unadilla Valley Central School District
Polls open: noon-8 p.m.
Budget (+.3%) $23.5 million
Tax levy (+1.54%) - need 60% plus one vote to pass
Propositions: lease three buses, establish capital reserve fund and South New Berlin Library budget
School board (2): Linda Tuller
DELAWARE COUNTY
Andes Central School
Polls open: 2-8 p.m.
Budget (+1.45%): $4,559,034
Tax levy (+0%)
Proposition: bus purchase for $60,616
School board (1): Jason Mondore
Charlotte Valley Central School
Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.
Budget: (+5.10%) $11,407,266
Tax levy: (+0%) $3,331,755
School board (2): Robert Dianich, Matt Moyse and Christine Pierce
Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi
Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.
Budget: (+2.4%) $21,568,423
Tax levy: (+1.25%) $9,949,177
School board (3): Seth Haight, Lucy Kelly, Sean Leddy, Nathaniel McCarthy, Lauren O'Leary and Sean Secord.
Deposit Central School
Polls open: 1 – 8 p.m.
Budget (+.14%) $17,788,865
Tax levy (+1.25%) $8,475,283
Proposition: two buses.
School board (1): Jesse Caskey Jr., Carole McQuade and Dean Price.
Downsville Central School
Polls open: 2-8 p.m.
Budget: (+3.75%) $11,530,721
Tax levy: (+1.74%) $8,519,569
Proposition: establish a capital reserve fund
School board (1): Brian LaTourette
Franklin Central School
Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.
Budget: (+1.73%) $8,067,691
Tax levy: (+2.31%) $3,047,140
Proposition: bus purchase and establish a capital reserve fund
School board: (1): Amanda Groff, Shannon Hyzer and Brad Taggart
Hancock Central School
Polls open: 2-8 p.m.
Budget: (+4.89%) $12,300,741
Tax levy: (+.92%) $4,124, 252
Propositions: library budget, bus purchase, establish a capital reserve fund for construction projects, establish a capital reserve fund for bus purchases
School board (2 three-year terms): Gene Homer, Todd Jacobs; (1 two-year term): Nicolas Hazen Sr., Cliff Johnston
Library board (2): Gerald DaBrescia, William Gross
Margaretville Central School
Polls open: 2-8 p.m.
Budget: (+0%) $11,858,953
Tax levy: (+0%) $7,457,967
School board (2): Kent Brown and Andrea Cahill
Roxbury Central School
Polls open: 3-9 p.m.
Budget: (+.05%) $10,214,367
Tax levy: (-1%) $5,910,313
Proposition: establish capital reserve fund for bus purchases
School board (1): Denise Johnston
Sidney Central School
Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Budget: (+3.91%) $28,797,209
Tax levy: (+0)
Propositions: establish capital reserve fund, library budget
School board (2): Corbin Curley, Kerri Green and Jolene Scott
South Kortright Central School
Polls open: noon-8 p.m.
Budget: (+4.06%) $10,881,470
Tax levy: (+2.05%) $5,011,719
Proposition: purchase two school buses
School board (1): Allen McClure and Brent Trimbell
Stamford Central School
Polls open: noon-8 p.m.
Budget: (+.95%) $10,379,007
Tax levy: (+2.37%) $4,014,802
Proposition: bus purchase
School board (2): Christopher Albano, Deborah Muller and Catherine Snyder
Walton Central School
Polls open: noon-9 p.m.
Budget: (+2.58%) $22,866,338
Tax levy: (+2.46%) $7,025,000
Proposition: bus leases
School board (3): Kevin Charles, write-in
