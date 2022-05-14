Residents across the area will head to the polls Tuesday, May 17, to cast their votes for school budgets, propositions and board of education candidates.

Several school districts will ask residents to establish capital reserve funds to help pay for construction costs or bus purchases. The state Education Department allows districts to set up capital reserve funds to purchase buses and other equipment or help pay for building repairs and additions. The proposition put before voters must specify the purpose of the fund, the ultimate dollar amount to be deposited into the reserve, probably terms or life and source of funds to be deposited into the reserve, a worksheet on the state Education Department website said. Voters must approve starting the fund and taking any money out of the fund when projects arise.

The Roxbury Central School District residents approved setting up a capital reserve fund for building projects in 2019. On April 7, voters approved taking money out of the fund to repair the district's parking lot, buy a generator, move a fuel tank and complete asbestos abatement. The district had saved $950,000 in the reserve fund and Superintendent Jeffrey Bennett said in March because the residents allowed the district to build up money in the capital reserve fund, the district will not need to take out a bond to pay for the repairs and taxes will not be increased. This year, residents of the Roxbury district will be asked to set up a capital reserve fund for future bus purchases. 

In addition to voting on the proposed budget and separate propositions, residents will elect community members to serve on the school board. Otselic Valley Central School District had no one submit petitions to run for the one board seat up for election this year, and the winner of the election will be the person with the most write-in votes. The Walton Central School District has three seats up for election this year, but only one candidate submitted a petition, so residents will be asked to write-in residents for two positions. Meanwhile, the Greene Central School District has seven candidates running for three positions, and the Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi has six candidates running for three spots.

The following school districts will hold votes on Tuesday, May 17:

CHENANGO COUNTY

Afton Central School District

Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Budget (+7.85%): $17,869,284

Tax levy (+2%): $4,853,656

Proposition: bus purchases 60 passenger, 24 passenger with wheelchair lift and SUV

School board (1): five-year position. Maryann Palmetier, James Parkinson Jr.

Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District

Polls open: Noon-9 p.m. at Greenlawn and Guilford Elementary Schools

Budget (+3.4%): $21,441,361

Tax levy (+1.95%): $6,921,638

Proposition: purchase two buses.

School board (2 3-year terms, 1 remainder of term begins May 18): Thomas Akshar, Shelly Bartow, John Gliha and Danielle Umbra.

Greene Central School District

Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Budget (+5.84%): $30,346,400

Tax levy (+2%): $7,428,408

Proposition: establish a capital reserve fund

School board (3): Christopher Austin, Seth Barrows, William (Mitch) Brower, John Fish, Ken Pickard, Emily Riggs and Jeremy Snavely.

Norwich City School District

Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Budget (+7.65%): $45,995,227

Tax levy (+1.48%): $12,250,159

Proposition: establish a capital reserve fund

School board (2): Kirnan Hamilton, Debra Phelps and Jennifer Westervelt.

Otselic Valley Central School District

Polls open: noon-9 p.m.

Budget (-1.32%): $11,755,472

Tax levy (+2%): $3,349,695

School board (1): Write-in candidate only

Oxford Academy and Central School

Polls open: noon-8 p.m.

Budget (+7.307%): $20,898,159

Tax levy (+1.95%): $5,190,393

Propositions: capital reserve fund, library budget

School board (1): Matt Leach

Sherburne-Earlville Central School District

Polls open: noon-9 p.m.

Budget: (+.13%) $36,628,959

Tax levy: $6,677,932

School board (1): Myria Allen and Gary Miller

Unadilla Valley Central School District

Polls open: noon-8 p.m.

Budget (+.3%) $23.5 million

Tax levy (+1.54%) - need 60% plus one vote to pass

Propositions: lease three buses, establish capital reserve fund and South New Berlin Library budget

School board (2): Linda Tuller

DELAWARE COUNTY

Andes Central School

Polls open: 2-8 p.m.

Budget (+1.45%): $4,559,034

Tax levy (+0%)

Proposition: bus purchase for $60,616

School board (1): Jason Mondore

Charlotte Valley Central School

Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.

Budget: (+5.10%) $11,407,266

Tax levy: (+0%) $3,331,755

School board (2): Robert Dianich, Matt Moyse and Christine Pierce

Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi

Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.

Budget: (+2.4%) $21,568,423

Tax levy: (+1.25%) $9,949,177

School board (3): Seth Haight, Lucy Kelly, Sean Leddy, Nathaniel McCarthy, Lauren O'Leary and Sean Secord.

Deposit Central School

Polls open: 1 – 8 p.m.

Budget (+.14%) $17,788,865

Tax levy (+1.25%) $8,475,283

Proposition: two buses.

School board (1): Jesse Caskey Jr., Carole McQuade and Dean Price.

Downsville Central School

Polls open: 2-8 p.m.

Budget: (+3.75%) $11,530,721

Tax levy: (+1.74%) $8,519,569

Proposition: establish a capital reserve fund

School board (1): Brian LaTourette

Franklin Central School

Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.

Budget: (+1.73%) $8,067,691

Tax levy: (+2.31%) $3,047,140

Proposition: bus purchase and establish a capital reserve fund

School board: (1): Amanda Groff, Shannon Hyzer and Brad Taggart

Hancock Central School

Polls open: 2-8 p.m.

Budget: (+4.89%) $12,300,741

Tax levy: (+.92%) $4,124, 252

Propositions: library budget, bus purchase, establish a capital reserve fund for construction projects, establish a capital reserve fund for bus purchases

School board (2 three-year terms): Gene Homer, Todd Jacobs; (1 two-year term): Nicolas Hazen Sr., Cliff Johnston

Library board (2): Gerald DaBrescia, William Gross

Margaretville Central School

Polls open: 2-8 p.m.

Budget: (+0%) $11,858,953

Tax levy: (+0%) $7,457,967

School board (2): Kent Brown and Andrea Cahill

Roxbury Central School

Polls open: 3-9 p.m.

Budget: (+.05%) $10,214,367

Tax levy: (-1%) $5,910,313

Proposition: establish capital reserve fund for bus purchases

School board (1): Denise Johnston

Sidney Central School

Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Budget: (+3.91%) $28,797,209

Tax levy: (+0)

Propositions: establish capital reserve fund, library budget

School board (2): Corbin Curley, Kerri Green and Jolene Scott

South Kortright Central School

Polls open: noon-8 p.m.

Budget: (+4.06%) $10,881,470

Tax levy: (+2.05%) $5,011,719

Proposition: purchase two school buses

School board (1): Allen McClure and Brent Trimbell

Stamford Central School

Polls open: noon-8 p.m.

Budget: (+.95%) $10,379,007

Tax levy: (+2.37%) $4,014,802

Proposition: bus purchase

School board (2): Christopher Albano, Deborah Muller and Catherine Snyder

Walton Central School

Polls open: noon-9 p.m.

Budget: (+2.58%) $22,866,338

Tax levy: (+2.46%) $7,025,000

Proposition: bus leases

School board (3): Kevin Charles, write-in

