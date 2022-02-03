The following schools have announced schedule changes for Feb. 3, 2022:
Two-hour delay:
Middleburgh Central School
Sharon Spring Central School
Closed:
Cherry Valley Central School (had been delayed)
Delaware Academy Central School in Delhi (had been delayed)
Deposit Central School
Edmeston Central School
Franklin Central School (had been delayed)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School
Greene Central School (also closed Feb. 4)
Hancock Central School (had been delayed)
Morris Central School
Norwich Central School
Otselic Valley Central School
Oxford Academy and Central School
Schenevus Central School (was delayed)
Sherburne-Earlville Central School
Unadilla Valley Central School
Worcester Central School (was delayed)
Canceled:
All County rehearsal at G-MU.
Early dismissal:
Afton Central School will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Laurens Central School will dismiss at 12:35 p.m.
No afterschool activities:
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School.
Cooperstown Central School
Gilboa-Conesville Central School
Middleburgh Central School
Oneonta Central School
Roxbury Central School
Sharon Spring Central School
Sidney Central School
South Kortright Central School.
Stamford Central School (no sports practices)
Unatego Central School
Other changes:
The Charlotte Valley Central School Board of Education meeting scheduled for today will be moved to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the elementary gym
