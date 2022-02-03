The following schools have announced schedule changes for Feb. 3, 2022:

Two-hour delay:

Middleburgh Central School

Sharon Spring Central School

Closed:

Cherry Valley Central School (had been delayed)

Delaware Academy Central School in Delhi (had been delayed)

Deposit Central School

Edmeston Central School

Franklin Central School (had been delayed)

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School 

Greene Central School (also closed Feb. 4)

Hancock Central School (had been delayed)

Morris Central School

Norwich Central School

Otselic Valley Central School

Oxford Academy and Central School

Schenevus Central School (was delayed)

Sherburne-Earlville Central School

Unadilla Valley Central School

Worcester Central School (was delayed)

Canceled:

All County rehearsal at G-MU.

Early dismissal:

Afton Central School will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Laurens Central School will dismiss at 12:35 p.m.

No afterschool activities: 

Bainbridge-Guilford Central School

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School.

Cooperstown Central School

Gilboa-Conesville Central School

Middleburgh Central School

Oneonta Central School

Roxbury Central School

Sharon Spring Central School

Sidney Central School

South Kortright Central School.

Stamford Central School (no sports practices)

Unatego Central School

Other changes:

The Charlotte Valley Central School Board of Education meeting scheduled for today will be moved to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the elementary gym

