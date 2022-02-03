The following schools have announced schedule changes for Feb. 3, 2022:
Two-hour delay:
Franklin Central School
Hancock Central School
Middleburgh Central School
Sharon Spring Central School
Closed:
Cherry Valley Central School (had been delayed)
Delaware Academy Central School in Delhi (had been delayed)
Deposit Central School
Edmeston Central School
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School
Greene Central School (also closed Feb. 4)
Morris Central School
Norwich Central School
Otselic Valley Central School
Oxford Academy and Central School
Schenevus Central School (was delayed)
Sherburne-Earlville Central School
Unadilla Valley Central School
Worcester Central School (was delayed)
Canceled:
All County rehearsal at G-MU.
Early dismissal:
Laurens Central School will dismiss at 12:35 p.m.
