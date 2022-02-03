The following schools have announced schedule changes for Feb. 3, 2022:

Two-hour delay:

Franklin Central School

Hancock Central School

Middleburgh Central School

Sharon Spring Central School

Closed:

Cherry Valley Central School (had been delayed)

Delaware Academy Central School in Delhi (had been delayed)

Deposit Central School

Edmeston Central School

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School 

Greene Central School (also closed Feb. 4)

Morris Central School

Norwich Central School

Otselic Valley Central School

Oxford Academy and Central School

Schenevus Central School (was delayed)

Sherburne-Earlville Central School

Unadilla Valley Central School

Worcester Central School (was delayed)

Canceled:

All County rehearsal at G-MU.

Early dismissal:

Laurens Central School will dismiss at 12:35 p.m.

