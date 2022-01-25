The following schools have announced schedule changes for Jan. 25, 2022:
Two-hour delays:
Downsville Central School
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School
Sherburne-Earlville Central School
Closed:
Charlotte Valley Central School.
AFTON - Ford F. Walley, 76, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Roswell Park Cancer Center in Buffalo. A celebration of life will be held from noon until 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, at Sidney American Legion, 22 Union St., Sidney. Donations may be directed to Kevin Guest House, 782 Ellico…
