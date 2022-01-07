The following schools have announced closings, postponements and delays for Jan. 7, 2022:
Two-Hour Delay
Deposit Central School
Otselic Valley Central School
Closed
Downsville Central School
SCHENEVUS - Elizabeth R. "Betty" Norman, 96, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 4, 1925, to Elizabeth O'Brien and Patrick Kavanaugh in New York City. She graduated from Jamaica High School and Brown's Business College in Queens. Be…
SIDNEY - L. Marie Roberts, "Mimi," entered eternal life on Jan. 4, 2022. She is survived by her precious family. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations in her name may be directed to Sidney Dollars for Scholars, 42 Union St. Sidney, NY 13838. Arrangements are under …
COOPERSTOWN - Memorial services for Hugh Cooke MacDougall, 88, retired U.S. State Department Foreign Service Officer, Cooperstown Village Trustee, Cooperstown Historian and founder of the National James Fenimore Cooper Society among many other accomplishments, who died March 6, 2021, will be…
GILBERTSVILLE - Arlene Fenton Daniels, passed away on Dec, 7, 2021, at Cooperstown Center. She went peacefully in her sleep to awaken to eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was 90 years old. She was a warm and loving wife to Richard, being entirely devoted to her family. …
