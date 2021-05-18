The following school districts held elections Tuesday:
CHENANGO COUNTY
Afton Central School District
results not posted by 11:15 p.m. Tuesday
Bainbridge-Guilford
Central School District
budget (+2.82%) $20,735,382: 177 yes, 40 no
purchases two buses: 175 yes, 42 no
school board (3): Keith Hanvey: 207; Gordon Daniels: 193
Greene Central School District
budget (+3.2%) $28,671,998: 134 yes, 39 no
school board (2): Natalie McMahon: 156; Brian Milk: 149
Norwich City School District
budget (+1.85%) $42,726,627: 194 yes, 64 no
establish capital reserve fund: 187 yes, 68 no
school board (3): Brian Burton: 226; Brian Reed: 224; Clyde Birch Jr.: 216
Otselic Valley Central School District
budget (+1.1%) $11,912,611: 85 yes, 17 no
purchase three buses: 83 yes, 20 no
school board (2): Gregory Brown: 75; Andy Collins: 54
Oxford Academy and
Central School District
budget (+5.211%) $19,475,132: 100 yes, 27 no
purchase two buses: 109 yes, 39 no
energy services renovation: 115 yes, 34 no
school board (2): Nathaniel Emerson: 133; John Godfrey: 133
Sherburne-Earlville
Central School District
results not posted by 11:15 p.m. Tuesday
Unadilla Valley Central School District
budget (+5.7%) $23,446,865: 137 yes, 46 no
lease four buses: 150 yes, 33 no
school board (2): Mark Davis: 159; Carrie Meade: 155
DELAWARE COUNTY
Andes Central School District
budget (+1.56%) $4,494,028: 55 yes, 10 no
purchase bus: 54 yes, 11 no
school board (1): Kelly Kilpatrick: 59
Charlotte Valley Central School District
budget (-0.87%) $10,854,047: 96 yes, 16 no
school board (2): Joe Ballard: 85; Jeff Vroman: 62
Delaware Academy
Central School District at Delhi
budget (+2.0446%) $21,048,618: 404 yes, 33 no
add high school student seat to school board: 408 yes, 86 no
establish repair reserve: 417 yes, 75 no
purchase van: 404 yes, 48 no
school board (2): Tammy Neumann: 312; Lauren Raba: 295; Jay Wilson: 262
Deposit Central School District
budget (+3.3%) $17,764,432: 106 yes, 33 no
purchase three buses: 107 yes, 32 no
school board (2): Stacey Axtell Whiting: 119; Dawn Faulkner: 116
Downsville Central School District
budget (+1.682%) $11,113,442: 49 yes, 9 no
school board (1): Richard Bell: 55
Franklin Central School District
budget (+3.5%) $7,930,830: 135 yes, 23 no
purchase bus: 137 yes, 22 no
school board (1): Kelly Kingsbury: 83; Brad Taggart: 76
Hancock Central School District
budget (+0.48%) $11,727,635: 89 yes, 25 no
purchase three buses: 88 yes, 27 no
establish capital reserve fund: 89 yes, 25 no
school board (2): Rebecca Smith: 99; Christopher Geer Sr.: 90
Margaretville Central School District
results not posted by 11:15 p.m. Tuesday
Roxbury Central School District
budget (+2.11%) $10,209,166: 152 yes, 66 no
School board (2): Kellie Winnie: 189; Tracy Sanford: 132
Sidney Central School District
budget (-0.25%) $27,712,917: 116 yes, 12 no
establish capital reserve fund: 114 yes, 13 no
school board (2): Anna Banks: 111; Thomas Hoskins: 114
South Kortright Central School District
budget (+1.11%) $10,456,640: 186 yes, 61 no
establish capital reserve fund: 200 yes, 45 no
school board (2): Brian Dengler: 157; Barbara Hanselman: 90
Stamford Central School District
budget (+1.06%) $10,281,536: 80 yes, 43 no
purchase bus: 88 yes, 34 no
establish capital reserve fund: 93 yes, 30 no
school board (1): Darby Hartwell: 90
Walton Central School District
budget (+3.45%) $22,292,000: 261 yes, 88 no
lease three buses: 247 yes, 102 no
school board (3): Ronda L. Williams: 261; Tammie Tweedie (write-in): 117; Alan Budine (write-in): 112
OTSEGO COUNTY
Cherry Valley-Springfield
Central School District
budget (+2.21%) $13,722,278: 110 yes, 28 no
purchase two buses: 110 yes, 28 no
school board (1): Robert L. Tabor: 112
Cooperstown Central School District
budget (+5.59%) $20,911,064: 192 yes, 58 no
lease three buses: 216 yes, 32 no
school board (3): Matthew Schuermann: 219; Denise Hollis: 206; Anthony Scalici: 202
Edmeston Central School District
budget (-3.975%) $10,215,239: 89 yes, 5 no
purchase two buses: 88 yes, 6 no
school board (2): Jodi (Laura) Hawes: 81; David Delker: 71
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Central School District
budget (+1.03%) $10,300,655: 192 yes, 58 no
purchase mower: 79 yes, 20 no
school board (3): Sean Barrows: 88; Whitney Talbot: 88, Hillary Giuda-Philpott: 72
Laurens Central School District
budget (+0.36%) $10,242,847: 142 yes, 26 no
purchase bus: 152 yes, 16 no
extend bus reserve: 136 yes, 27 no
capital project: 137 yes, 26 no
School board (1): Peggy Bush: 149
Milford Central School District
budget (+3.82%) $11,145,241: 182 yes, 75 no
school board (2): Michael Meeker: 140; Jeremy Velasco: 134; Kyle Lamp: 129; Rebecca Burk-Sciallo: 101
Morris Central School District
budget (+0.36%) $4,675,000: 67 yes, 10 no
school board (1): Wendy Moore: 68
Oneonta City School District
budget (+2.86%) $42,112,198: 280 yes, 78 no
purchase two buses: 287 yes, 69 no
school board (2): Susan Kurkowski: 316; Michael Iannelli: 294
Otego-Unadilla Central School District
budget (+2.02%) $23,293,288: 286 yes, 62 no
capital project: 264 yes, 85 no
school board (3): Janette Johnson: 279; James Salisbury: 260; Matthew Downey: 220; Mitchell Bush: 151
Richfield Springs Central School District
budget (+0.61%) $12,688,485: 134 yes, 44 no
purchase two buses: 138 yes, 40 no
school board (2): Scot Mondore: 147; Nancy Duevel: 138
Schenevus Central School District
budget (+1.26%) $9,582,185: 208 yes, 130 no
purchase bus: 214 yes, 122 no
school board (1): Cory Spooner: 185; Jamie Osborne: 135
Worcester Central School District
budget (+0.7%) $11,700,578: 126 yes, 54 no
purchase bus: 123 yes, 55 no
school board (1): William Fisher II: 145
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Cobleskill-Richmondville
Central School District
budget (+0.23%) $43,140,237: 452 yes, 89 no
school board (2): Aimee Yorke: 360; Dominga Lent: 339; Jason Gagnon: 302
Gilboa-Conesville
Central School District
budget (+0.42%) $10,690,670: 80 yes; 15 no
purchase two buses: 79 yes, 15 no
establish capital reserve: 77 yes, 16 no
establish repair reserve: 84 yes, 13 no
school board (1): Jacquelyn McGuire: 86
Jefferson Central School District
budget (+2.01%) $7,202,325: 118 yes, 49 no
purchase bus: 121 yes, 45 no
establish capital reserve: 124 yes, 40 no
establish repair reserve: 130 yes, 34 no
school board (1): Marc Lawrence: 116; Phoebe Schreiner: 51
Middleburgh Central School District
budget (+0.52%) $22,922,240: 258 yes, 74 no
purchase five buses: 251 yes, 81 no
establish repair reserve: 264 yes, 84 no
school board (2): Becky S. Binder: 261; Pamela Standhart: 249
Schoharie Central School District
budget (+2.92%) $25,479,286: 296 yes, 84 no
purchase four buses: 283 yes, 98 no
establish capital reserve 285 yes, 94 no
school board (2): Lance Hellstrom: 291; Lynda Lewandowski: 171
Sharon Springs Central School District
budget (-1.62%) $9,880,976: 78 yes, 4 no
purchase buses: 75 yes, 7 no
school board (1): Christine Cornwell: 73
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.