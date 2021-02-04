Charlotte Valley Central School District was placed under a brief lockdown that delayed afternoon bus departure by about 10 minutes Thursday, Feb. 4, according to Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond.
“It ended up being a whole bunch of nothing,” he said.
The incident started with a fight between a group of sixth-graders, allegedly over school-issued Chromebooks, DuMond said. Three students who were picking on another were suspended, and school officials contacted their parents to pick them up early.
“One of the parents — I guess the school had issues with him before — couldn’t get into the school when he got there, so I guess he was beating on doors,” DuMond said. “The school got a little unsure about it, so they called us.”
New York State Police also responded to the scene, DuMond said. No criminal offenses were identified and no arrests were made.
“The guy was just trying to pick his kid up because the school called him,” DuMond said.
