Residents of the Schenevus and Worcester Central School districts will head to the polls Wednesday, Sept. 22, from noon to 8 p.m. to vote on an advisory referendum or “straw vote” on the proposal to merge the districts.
The “straw vote” verbiage residents will be voting on is, “Should the Schenevus Central School District and the Worcester Central School District be combined as a single district by annexation merger?”
The proposed merge is more than two years in the making, a newsletter by the Schenevus/Worcester Central Schools Merger Committee said. It outlined the financial trouble both districts are facing due to decreased enrollment and a declining tax base. The Schenevus Central School is facing more of a financial burden than Worcester and it was the financial hardship the Schenevus district faced that prompted the merger talks in 2018, the newsletter said. It said to keep taxes low for residents, the SCS used money from its fund balance to fill in budget gaps.
“By 2018, that fund balance was depleted. At that time, based on guidance from state and local financial advisers, it was determined that Schenevus CSD could not continue as a K-12 district based on fixed expenses and available funding sources (including state aid and local taxes),” the newsletter said. “Therefore, Schenevus began to explore two specific solutions to the structural deficit: tuitioning out students to nearby districts, or merging with a neighboring district. In 2019, Schenevus approached Worcester about an agreement that would allow Schenevus students to attend Worcester Central School, with Schenevus paying tuition to Worcester. In early 2020, after much deliberation, it was decided to instead move forward with an annexation merger study to see if there were opportunities for both districts to benefit from merging.”
The newsletter outlined the positives for the merger, including more opportunities for students to take enrichment classes and electives in the middle and high school, maybe more sports teams and extracurricular activities and summer enrichment activities.
Schenevus Central School Superintendent Theresa Carlin said she hoped residents who come out to vote Wednesday, have “taken the time to learn about the facts and be an informed voter. I am hoping that they based their vote, whether it be yes or no on reading the merger study, talking with merger committee members or the superintendents from either or both districts, and not listening to misinformation or reading posts on Facebook. This vote is very important and will decide the future of many children to come. I encourage them to come out to the polls from noon to 8 p.m. because every vote matters.”
Worcester Central School Superintendent Tim Gonzales also wants voters to be informed, and said, "there is still time to look at the merger study, visit the merger website or contact either Mrs. Carlin or myself to ask questions, or share concerns. I am always very happy to help clarify and share accurate information."
Gonzales said some residents have called him for clarification about comments shared by other residents on social media about the merger.
Carlin said she and Gonzales have been talking to residents of both districts about the merger proposal at events, and said residents of both districts shared with them “their excitement and their hesitation with us. For Schenevus residents, most of whom I have spoken with seem to be in favor of merging because they are focused either on what is best for students or the tax relief a merger should bring to Schenevus residents as well as Worcester residents. Many have said that this should have happened a long time ago because there have been several previous votes.”
Gonzales also said many residents have told him that the merger should have taken place years ago.
Both boards of education unanimously approved the merger in June and set the date of the “straw vote” for September.
If a majority of the voters in both communities approve the straw vote, the state Commissioner of Education will lay out the merged school district and call for a formal referendum, tentatively scheduled for Dec. 3, the newsletter said. If either community does not approve the merger, the merger does not go through and the two school districts remain in their current status.
Both Carlin and Gonzales said are anxious about the outcome of the vote.
"Regardless of the outcome, it has been a great process and I am thankful to have met so many outstanding people from both the Schenevus and Worcester communities," Gonzales said.
Carlin said “It has been an exciting two years going through this process. “I have learned a lot about mergers and about both communities and what is important to them. I am anxious about the vote, as well as excited to see the results and begin to plan next steps depending on the outcome of the vote.”
More information about the merger can be found at mscsw.org.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.