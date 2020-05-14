Guidance counselors at Richfield Springs Central School are encouraging students and their families to be mindful of their mental health and providing resources to cope with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic throughout Mental Health Awareness Month.
“The goal is to promote mental health awareness for staff, students and their families,” said Amy Ambrose, the district’s K-7 school counselor.
“The unfortunate situation we’re in is causing a lot of stress,” Ambrose said. “We tried to make it fun with a schoolwide approach — anything to keep them engaged and let them know we’re here.”
This week, the counselors held a mental health “spirit week,” featuring a different coping skill each day and providing supplemental activities for students to complete while at home.
“Each day, it was promoting positive mindsets,” she said, encouraging students to make special phone call, watch an online move together “and just connect with each other.”
“We know that with most mental health issues, the onset is during the teenage years,” said 8-12 counselor Jeff Busch. “After that, it can take up to 10 years for people to get the help they need, and that’s under normal circumstances.”
Busch said that underlying stress, anxiety and depression could be exacerbated by the pandemic and its aftermath.
“A lot of mental health issues are grounded in the loss of routines,” he said. “On top of that, these kids have had their social network taken away — together, we have an invisible disaster growing.”
While Ambrose has been facilitating a “lunch buddies” group, Busch said he has been making regular phone calls to students who were already struggling with their mental health, as well as those identified by their teachers as having difficulty with classwork.
“We talk through coping strategies, let them know it’s OK to give themselves time, it’s OK to feel, it’s OK to be stressed,” Busch said. “The reality is that this kind of stuff is always there. We’re using this as a springboard because our students have always needed it.”
Ambrose said the guidance department is preparing to deal with trauma and post-traumatic stress, anticipating that life during the pandemic “will be traumatic for many of our students.”
“Mental health affects every aspect of our health, from physical to physiological,” she said. “The more we can educate and support the kids through the pandemic, the more we can help.”
The district has been promoting the program on social media and in Google Classroom — “pretty much any way we can reach the students, so they can take it in, digest it, and use it as necessary,” Ambrose said. “We want people to know that if they’re struggling, they can reach out. There is help.”
“It’s abundantly clear that we’re going to have to keep doing this into next year,” Busch said.
Busch said promoting awareness of mental health issues and various coping strategies is important “simply to get the information out there, and hopefully it will permeate throughout the community and reach anybody that needs it.”
For more information, follow Richfield Springs Central School on Facebook and @RSCSCounselorJB on Twitter using the hashtag #RSCSMentallyAware.
