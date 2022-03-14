Roxbury Central School residents will head to the polls April 7 to vote on a capital project.
District Superintendent Jeffrey Bennett said the capital project is to complete site work to parts of the school. The parking lots at the school and the school's bus garage would be replaced and an underground fuel tank would be removed and replaced with an above-ground fuel tank, he said.
The project would also include buying a generator and having it installed and completing asbestos abatement in part of the basement that is not used so it can be used. He said the generator would be placed near the new fuel tank and the school's transformer.
"Because our building is used as a shelter, we need a generator," Bennett said.
He said "it makes sense" to remove the fuel tank and make all of the parking lot repairs at once. The parking lots are old and the district has been patching the pavement using small patches, he said. "This winter's ice has damaged the parking lots and they are in dire need of fixing," he said. "They are full of potholes."
In 2019, district residents approved creating a capital reserve fund to help pay for future projects. Residents will be asked to vote to allow the district to use those funds, totaling $950,000, to pay for the repairs, Bennett said.
He said because the residents allowed the district to build up money in the capital reserve fund, the district will not need to take out a bond to pay for the repairs and taxes will not be increased.
Polls will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. April 7. There will be a public hearing about the project at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, in the school library.
