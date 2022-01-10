The following school announced changes to their schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Two-hour delay:
Charlotte Valley Central School
Downsville Central School
Greene Central School
Schoharie Central School
Remote learning:
Edmeston Central School (through Jan. 14)
Gilboa-Conesville Central School (through Jan. 12)
Laurens Central School (through Jan. 14)
Margaretville Central School (through Jan. 14)
Schenevus Central School (through Jan. 14)
