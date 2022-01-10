The following school announced changes to their schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Two-hour delay:

Charlotte Valley Central School

Downsville Central School

Greene Central School

Schoharie Central School

Remote learning:

Edmeston Central School (through Jan. 14)

Gilboa-Conesville Central School (through Jan. 12)

Laurens Central School (through Jan. 14)

Margaretville Central School (through Jan. 14)

Schenevus Central School (through Jan. 14)

