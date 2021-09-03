Bassett Healthcare Network will showcase its school-based health center at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School with a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the school at 693 State Highway 51 in Gilbertsville.
The event, which is being held in conjunction with the school’s annual open house, "welcomes students, parents, community members and media," according to a media release. Bassett Healthcare Network President and CEO Dr. Tommy Ibrahim is scheduled to offer remarks.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton’s SBHC was funded by a grant and money secured by retired state Sen. James Seward, as well as a contribution by the Clark Foundation, the release said. Seward will participate in a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. All in attendance will be required to wear masks.
Although the health center opened in August 2020, the formal ribbon-cutting was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SBHC may become a child’s primary source of health care. If a child already has a health care provider, the SBHC will work with that provider, the release said. Care provided in the SBHC setting includes:
• Annual physical examinations;
• Immunizations;
• Diagnosis and treatment of both short-and long-term illnesses;
• Mental health services;
• Health education;
• Preventive dental care.
The only requirement children must meet to enroll in school-based health at the center is that they must be students in the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton school district. Families do not pay out-of-pocket for any services provided at a SBHC. If a student has insurance, the SBHC will bill the student’s health insurance for services provided at the clinic. For those without insurance, the SBHC can help enroll eligible children into Child Health Plus, the state’s health insurance plan for children, the release said.
