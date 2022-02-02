The educational organization Safe Schools Mohawk Valley was awarded a grant from the Community Foundation of Otsego County to build a "Resilience Room" in the Richfield Springs Central School.
According to a media release from the foundation, "the Resilience Room will be a safe, comfortable space students can use to decrease anxiety, regulate stress levels, and transform their feelings of isolation and hopelessness." The room will be staffed with "appropriate professionals" and students can be referred in or can ask to go. "This will be a welcoming safe place, not a shameful place," the release said.
Anne Lansing, CEO of Safe Schools Mohawk Valley is working with René Wilson, elementary principal for Richfield Springs Central School, with the support of the superintendent, Board of Education, and others to develop the room, the release said. The school is also working with other professionals, parents and students.
According to the release, the room will be called “The Space.” There would be multiple defined spaces within the room where students’ individual needs can be met. "Some students may want silence while others may want soothing music; some students may want an area to relax while others may want an area to move," the release said. Some ideas included in the brainstorming list include soothing music and lighting, noise-canceling headphones for those who need quiet, swings and bean bag chairs, and yoga mindfulness tools.
“Our students are having trouble bouncing back from COVID stressors and life in general," Wilson said. "They don’t have control over many things in their lives and this room will help them get their resilience back.”
“The goal is to keep kids in school and help them deal with social and mental health issues so they are better able to learn," Lansing said. "We are so excited to get this done and hopefully expand the concept to other schools.”
Plans are to have the room completed by the end of the school year.
The CFOC invites nonprofit organizations working in Otsego County to apply for new awards going into 2022, the release said. There are no application deadlines. For more information, visit cfotsego.org or email contact@cfotsego.org.
