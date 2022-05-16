Because of severe weather forecast for Monday, May 16, some area schools have canceled after-school activities. The following schools have reported cancellations:
• Oneonta City Schools have canceled all after-school activities.
• Walton Central School will dismiss early. Townsend Elementary School will dismiss at at 2 p.m. and the middle and high school will dismiss at 2:20 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.
• Unatego Central School has canceled all after-school activities. There will be no after-school daycare.
• All after-school activities at Delaware Academy have been canceled.
This list may be updated as schools report cancellations.
