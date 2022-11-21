In a letter to all school districts, the New York State Education Department is requiring that schools with a Native American mascot, team name and/or logos must replace them by the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Schools that want to keep Native American nicknames, logos or imagery will need approval from a recognized tribe. If districts don’t comply with the ruling, James N. Baldwin, the department’s senior deputy commissioner, said the penalties include the removal of school officers and the withholding of state aid.
Locally, only Richfield Springs Central School, Stamford Central School and Schoharie Central School would be affected. All three schools’ sports teams are called the Indians.
The issue originally goes back to 2001, when former Commissioner of Education Richard P. Mills issued a memorandum asking boards of education of schools with Native American mascots, nicknames and logos to replace them “as soon as practical.” Some districts complied, but others did not.
In Thursday’s letter, Baldwin reminded the districts of how the New York State Supreme Court ruled in June about the Cambridge Central School District’s refusal to change its “Indians” nickname, logo and mascot after its board of education voted to do so in June 2021.
After several school board seats changed hands, the new board voted to reinstate the mascot. A group of parents petitioned the state education department, and commissioner Betty Rosa upheld the decision to change the mascot. Cambridge again challenged the decision to the state supreme court, but that also went in favor of Rosa.
Baldwin wrote, “Crucially, the court held that the Commissioner, ‘determined correctly that the continued use of the Indians nickname and imagery, given the 20 years that have passed since Commissioner Mills’ directive, and given the imperatives of the District’s Diversity Policy, was itself an abuse of discretion.’
“Thus,” Baldwin added, “the court’s decision establishes that public school districts are prohibited from utilizing Native American mascots. Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is ‘respectful’ to Native Americans are no longer tenable.”
David Blanchard, the superintendent of Schoharie Central School District, said he will work with the school community to determine how to proceed in a positive manner.
Nationally, schools and teams have been moving away from Native American nicknames, logos and imagery. Nationally, Washington’s football team is now known as the Commanders, while Cleveland’s baseball team went from the Indians to the Guardians.
Via AP Storyshare
