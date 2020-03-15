Schools prepare for extended time off

Local students, families and teachers are preparing for several weeks of learning from home as schools across the state close their doors in an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Schenevus and Worcester teachers and administrators distributed textbooks, workbooks and school supplies to students and their families Sunday, March 15. in advance of the two-week closure mandated last week by the Otsego County Department of Health.
“We had people lined up at the door half an hour before we were supposed to open,” said Schenevus Superintendent Theresa Carlin.
Several families donated non-perishable food items, which were bagged and distributed by teachers and staff members, according to Carlin.
“The staff was so phenomenal,” she said. “They all stepped up on their own and came in without being asked.”
Teacher Jennifer Pier inflated playground balls for students, encouraging them to go outside and play in lieu of gym class.
Some classes will be conducted online, and many teachers will require students to submit assignments electronically, although several said they would make accommodations for students without at-home internet access.
Steven Hornung, a secondary social studies teacher, said he was most concerned about students preparing to take the New York State Regents exams at the end of the school year.
“Realistically, we have five to six weeks to finish the content and start reviewing,” he said.
Hornung said between 85 and 90% of his students showed up to collect their schoolwork by 1 p.m.
“The tough times bring out the best in us,” he said.
Students emptied their lockers and collected instruments and sporting equipment before heading home.
“I did not think this was going to happen,” said Schenevus 10th grader Kayleigh Bryant.
Fellow 10th grader Kelsey Burton said she was most disappointed by the cancellation of the spring softball season.
Her mother, Charity, said she is not concerned with her four school-aged children keeping up with their classwork at home.
“We have internet, so everybody should be just fine,” she said.
As a nurse at Otsego-Northern Catskills BOCES, Burton said she does not have to worry about child care because she’ll be home, too.
On Saturday, Delaware County officials declared a state of emergency and suspended all school activities starting Wednesday, March 18. Chenango County followed suit on Sunday, declaring a state of emergency and also implementing a one-month closure effective Wednesday.
Many districts canceled classes on Monday, March 16, and will hold a conference day for teachers and staff to prepare for remote and online learning. Students and parents will be permitted into their respective school buildings to pick up materials later in the week. More information is available on each district’s website.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.