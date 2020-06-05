Schools wince at budget votes amid fiscal crisis

ALBANY — An abrupt spike in statewide unemployment and ongoing economic storm clouds are combining to increase worry among education advocates over how New York voters will decide school district budget votes slated for Tuesday.
The financial crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic has also injected a new wrinkle into the annual voting on the budget proposals being offered by New York's school districts: the decisions will be made via mail-in ballots to address the threat of the virus spreading at polling sites.
Monumental challenges are facing local school boards this year because they will likely not know until July whether students can return to traditional classrooms in September or whether they will stay on the online instruction track they have been on since March, said David Little, director of the Rural Schools Association of New York.
While school budget elections are typically low-turnout affairs, Little said the use of absentee ballots this year could spur many more people to participate — including some who aren't authorized to have a say.
"The prospects of inaccuracies and voter fraud are almost insurmountable," he said. And while a high percentage of budgets are traditionally approved by voters, the mood could be different this year as financial fears weigh on New Yorkers.
"I think the votes on Tuesday will be difficult at best," Little said.
Urging voters to line up in support of the fiscal blueprints is NYSUT, the statewide union for classroom teachers, school bus drivers, custodians and other support staff.
Andy Pallotta, NYSUT's president, told CNHI he believes New Yorkers are deeply connected to their public schools and see them as valuable community resources.
"We feel the work that has been done at this time has been vital, with teachers teaching from home, school lunch workers making lunches and school bus drivers delivering the lunches to the kids along with packets from school," he said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said state aid to school districts may have to be cut 20% unless New York receives a major infusion of funding from the federal government. However, whether Congress acts on the plea for aid from New York and other states may not be known until mid-July, creating further concern about the financial predicament that could be in store for school districts.
Pallotta said NYSUT is urging state leaders to boost revenue by embracing a proposed surcharge on the incomes of New York's wealthiest residents. "We would love for them to pay a little bit more," he said. But Cuomo has been chilly to that suggestion, pinning his hopes instead on federal aid.
Mindful that many people in their communities are experiencing financial hardships now, school districts have been cautious in formulating their budgets, said Robert Lowry, deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.
The average proposed spending increase in 2019 was 2.6%, he noted, pointing out that it has dropped to 1.7% this year.
In typical years, when school budget votes are held in May, a revote can be held should the spending plans be rejected. But with the shift of this year's vote to June because of the public health crisis, education officials believe there will be no opportunity to organize a second vote before the school year ends June 30, should voters disapprove of a budget proposal.
The confluence of unusual circumstances surrounding this year's vote has left education observers without the traditional tea leaves that could suggest how voters might respond to the proposals.
"Over the last decade, school budgets have been approved by just a very narrow slice of voters who came out to the polls," said Ken Girardin, policy analyst for the Empire Center for Public Policy. "This is going to be an unprecedented exercise of asking less motivated voters abut how they feel about their school districts spending choices."
The abrupt move to voting by mail for this year's election caused school districts to scramble to line up the materials needed to comply with a Cuomo executive order issued last month.
"We know the governor didn't have any other choice but to have this election conducted this way because of COVID-19," said Jay Worona, general counsel and deputy director of the New York State School Boards Association. "But the compressed timeline that was provided to school districts to get these ballots out has proven to be very challenging."
While individual school districts will have no way of knowing whether their budgets won the backing of their local residents until all votes are counted, Worona said he is optimistic the recognition of the importance of education is a motivating factor in those decisions.
"These are very difficult fiscal circumstances," he acknowledged. "I think everyone has absolutely recognized that we are in unprecedented economic times due to COVID-19, which is no one's fault. It's the fault of the virus."
According to Little, the uncertainty over how schools can reopen means Tuesday's vote is just the next in a series of challenges facing districts.
"The work to be done by school districts over the summer will be just phenomenal," Little said. "It is going to be an ever-changing playing field to figure out what happens on the first of September."
Meanwhile, some school districts have reported difficulty obtaining voter lists and mailing ballots to voters, raising concern there may be inadequate time for voters to complete them and return them.
Cuomo said Friday he is reviewing concerns surrounding the vote and will decide this weekend whether the current voting plan should be revised.
In late May, he suggested that districts should plan for reopening schools in September. But he added that he would not make a decision on allowing them to reopen "until we have more facts."
Lawmakers agreed in March to cede vast powers to Cuomo to manage the coronavirus crisis.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.