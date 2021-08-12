More than $4.7 million will be distributed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced in a media release today.
After leading the national effort to secure designated funding for Upstate New York’s cultural institutions, independent live venue operators and independent movie theaters in the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, New York's senior senator announced a $4,728,163 federal grant for the Cooperstown institution.
The funding will provide financial support to recover from the pandemic, according the release.
“The National Baseball Hall of Fame is the beating heart of Cooperstown and critically important to not only the Upstate NY economy, but the history of America,” Schumer said in the release. “Museums were among the first to shut down at the start of the pandemic and will be among the last to fully recover. Local businesses in Otsego County depend on the thousands of visitors drawn to this world-renowned attraction. I am proud to deliver this vital federal funding for the National Baseball Hall of Fame that nothing short of a home run for Cooperstown, Otsego County, and baseball fans across America”
“Like all cultural organizations around the country, our museum has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” Interim President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Jeff Idelson said in the release. “The challenges continue, as our attendance — and leisure travel in general — has not returned to pre-pandemic levels yet, though our work to tell the game’s stories and preserve its history never paused. Funding provided through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant helps replace lost revenue enabling us to continue to fulfill our mission to preserve history, honor excellence and connect generations.”
In the release, Schumer said live venues and cultural institutions were among the hardest hit industries during the pandemic, and the dedicated federal assistance will help the National Baseball Hall of Fame deal with the hit to their bottom-line caused by COVID-19, and fully recover as the economy opens back up.
Cultural institutions such as museums were folded into the Save Our Stages bill following Schumer’s effort to include them in the final deal to pass the Save Our Stages Act and $15 billion in emergency relief into law as part of last December’s COVID package, the release said. He also fought to include an additional $1.25 billion in funding for the Save Our Stages program in the American Rescue Plan passed in March.
