Schumer champions Corning Inc. expansion in Oneonta

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to consider a proposal submitted by Corning Incorporated to expand capabilities at its Oneonta plant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
According top a media release from Schumer's office, the senator sent a letter to HHS officials, saying the proposed expansion of Corning's Oneonta Life Sciences Facility would preserve the existing 150 jobs at the facility and create as many as 275 new construction and permanent manufacturing jobs and "importantly strengthen the U.S. domestic supply chain for the production of vaccine research and diagnostic consumables and sterilization capacity."
“New variants, like Omicron, underscore the necessity to plan for and invest in our nation’s ability to address the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies. Innovative proposals like Corning Incorporated’s expansion of the Oneonta Life Sciences facility will help address the nation’s medical supply chain vulnerabilities that the pandemic has exposed, strengthening the U.S. response to public health emergencies and boosting American innovation and manufacturing,” Schumer said in the release. “Innovation plus federal investment is how we better equip America to deal with health threats. Corning’s proposed project would be a shot in the arm for the Upstate New York economy, creating hundreds of jobs and would be a booster for the domestic medical supply chain. I strongly urge the federal government to give full and fair consideration to the project to safeguard against any possible research and diagnostic shortages.”
Ron Verkleeren, Corning’s senior vice president and general manager of life sciences, said, “Corning is grateful for the support of Senator Schumer, who has played a critical role in the fight against the pandemic for our communities, state, and nation. We’re proud that our employees and technologies have been vital in the nation’s response, and are honored for the opportunity to further partner with the U.S. government to expand domestic manufacturing and strengthen the supply chain for critical life sciences consumables.”
Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair David Bliss said: “I would like to thank Senator Schumer for continuing to fight to bring good paying jobs and expand manufacturing here in Otsego County. If enacted, Corning Inc’s proposal will strengthen both America’s ability to protect public health and be a tremendous economic boost for the our region. I look forward working with Corning Inc and fellow stakeholders to try to make this expansion a reality.”
Schumer said that the COVID–19 pandemic exposed a lack of a coordinated federal strategy for the supply of many essential medical items and revealed "the dire vulnerability faced by the United States of having limited domestic supply chains of items like diagnostic consumables and other products related to vaccine development and distribution." He said investment in projects, like the one proposed by Corning, "is a vital step that will help enhance our nation’s efforts to better prepare for and respond to public health emergencies."
