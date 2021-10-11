Schumer focuses on bridges in Sidney visit

While standing in front of the busy Main Street bridge that traverses the Susquehanna River in Sidney, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Monday, Oct. 11, spoke of the numerous bridges in the region that rated poorly.
The Senate majority leader also touted the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has stalled in the House, that would bring nearly $2 billion to the state for bridge repair.
The Susquehanna River is the border between Delaware and Otsego counties, so the Main Street bridge is maintained 50/50 by both counties, Delaware County Department of Public Works Commissioner Susan McIntyre told Schumer as they walked partway across the bridge. She explained that the bridge would have to be replaced one lane at a time as there was no way to put in a temporary bridge and still have the bridge open to big trucks and farm equipment.
Several times during his press conference Schumer had to pause to let a milk truck, tractor trailer, construction dump truck and noisy diesel trucks drive by before he continued to speak.
“There are a lot of bridges in these two counties,” Schumer said. “A lot are old and are in need of repair. There are at least 240 bridges in the Southern Tier, including dozens in Delaware County, that have been labeled deficient.”
Schumer talked about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, of which $1.9 billion is earmarked for bridge replacement and repairs in the state. The state will receive a total of $13.5 billion for infrastructure repairs if the House of Representatives passes the legislation. In addition, there is $12.5 billion in competitive grant funding for the new Bridge Investment Program in the bill. The bill is held up in the House while negotiations continue over the "Human Infrastructure" that has stalled in the Senate.
Delaware County has a more than “$45 million backlog of repairs needed” on its bridges, according to a media release.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said a study of Otsego County's bridges revealed that “70% need serious work.”
Schumer said when a bridge is closed because it is deficient or if a weight restriction is placed on the bridge it hinders transportation of goods and services, so having upgraded bridges helps the economy.
“Nearly $1.3 trillion in goods are transported in this state every year,” Schumer said.
The media release said most of the goods are transported by truck and about 3.5 million full-time jobs in the state are dependent on the state's transportation network. The media release said 10% of New York's bridges are structurally deficient and continue to bear more than 11.5 million vehicles per day.
The IIJA will create good-paying jobs in the Southern Tier, Schumer said.
David Marsh, business manager for Laborers International Union of North America Laborers Local 785, which has members in Chenango and Delaware counties said a person just starting in the industry makes between $35,000 and $40,000 per year and it increases for other trades and experience.
“We need to get the word out that there are good-paying jobs in the area,” Marsh said.
He said he got a certificate in welding through BOCES in high school and encouraged school districts to promote the trades to their students.
In addition to announcing how much the state will receive in infrastructure money through the IIJA, Schumer announced the Sidney Municipal Airport and the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta are slated to each receive $790,000 through the bill.
Bliss and Marsh also said rural areas need broadband service, to which Schumer said, “$65 billion is slated for rural broadband.”
